Politics
DMK performs cut and paste stunt as his netas ask PM Modi to help him ‘increase his profit margin’
In their latest attempt to mock the NDA alliance, the DMK candidates have now urged PM Modi to campaign in constituencies where they were fighting in order to improve their “margin of victory”. The DMK candidates’ cut-and-paste campaign precedes PM Modi’s public meeting in Madurai on Friday. In a series of tweets that looked exactly alike, the DMK candidates urged Prime Minister Modi to campaign in their constituencies so their margin of victory could be widened – apparently attacking the NDA and reiterating that the AIADMK’s chances of returning to power will be hurt as they sided with the saffron festival. The DMK candidates claimed their chances of winning would increase if PM Modi campaigned for the AIADMK candidates in the constituencies.
Simulated DMK BJP and PM Modi
Dear Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, Please campaign for Mr. Vellamandi Natarajan, Minister of Tourism TN. I am the DMK candidate against him and it will be very helpful for me if you support him. Thank you. arenarendramodi @NNatarajanoffl @arivalayam
Inigo Irudayaraj (@InigoIrudayaraj) April 2, 2021
Dear Prime Minister arenarendramodi, please campaign in Bargur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me widen my earning margin. Thank you sir.
D. Mathiazhagan (@mathiazhagan_) April 2, 2021
Dear Prime Minister arenarendramodi, please campaign in Krishnagiri. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me widen my earning margin. Thank you sir.
T.Sengutuvan (??. ?????????????????????) (@TSengutuvan) April 2, 2021
Dear Prime Minister arenarendramodi, please campaign in Muthukulathur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me widen my earning margin. Thank you sir.
RS Rajakannappan Bsc, BL. (RRajakannappan) April 2, 2021
DMK’s Stalin rules out Modi masala effect in Tamil Nadu
As the campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election draws to a close, DMK leader MP Stalin has once again launched a new salvo at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, claiming that “ Modi magic ” will not would not do miracles in Tamil Nadu. The war of words and confusion between AIADMK, BJP and DMK has intensified in recent weeks as the road to the election heats up and Stalin’s remarks came when Prime Minister Modi landed in Madurai where he will address a public meeting on Friday. Campaigning Thursday in constituencies of Mylapore, T Nagar, Stalin claimed it was essential for the people of Tamil Nadu to protect their self-esteem as there were attempts to bury Tamils, ” NEET uses to deny Tamilians the possibility of becoming doctors. and cut a ditch on behalf of the caste. The head of the DMK claimed that Tamil Nadu was the land where Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Annadurai and Periyar were born and that “Modi masala” will not work there.
“We have to protect our self-esteem. We see how caste crimes occur, how among people differences are forced, attempts to bury Tamils. Religion and caste are imposed on us in every way possible. I say this is the country where Periyar, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Anna were born. This Modi, Masala will have no effect here! “Stalin said during his campaign in Chennai on Thursday.
Elections in Tamil Nadu
With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself the “ big brother. ” Of the NDA alliance. Former aide to Jaya Sasikala has announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thus ending speculation about his role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK also survived a longstanding standoff over its leadership with Sasikala announcing his intention to retire from politics, and his nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai’s AIMIM and the Captain Vijaykanth’s DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, a Pongal giveaway, and canceled cases against Jallikattu protesters, anti-CAA protesters, lockdown violators. COVID and protesters at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi’s successor – DMK leader MP Stalin is considering his first CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third consecutive election to the Assembly after swept the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.
Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with breaking news from West Bengal as the crucial Assembly elections approach. Tap here to watch.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]