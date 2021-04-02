DMK performs cut and paste stunt as his netas ask PM Modi to help him ‘increase his profit margin’

In their latest attempt to mock the NDA alliance, the DMK candidates have now urged PM Modi to campaign in constituencies where they were fighting in order to improve their “margin of victory”. The DMK candidates’ cut-and-paste campaign precedes PM Modi’s public meeting in Madurai on Friday. In a series of tweets that looked exactly alike, the DMK candidates urged Prime Minister Modi to campaign in their constituencies so their margin of victory could be widened – apparently attacking the NDA and reiterating that the AIADMK’s chances of returning to power will be hurt as they sided with the saffron festival. The DMK candidates claimed their chances of winning would increase if PM Modi campaigned for the AIADMK candidates in the constituencies.

Simulated DMK BJP and PM Modi

Dear Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, Please campaign for Mr. Vellamandi Natarajan, Minister of Tourism TN. I am the DMK candidate against him and it will be very helpful for me if you support him. Thank you. arenarendramodi @NNatarajanoffl @arivalayam Inigo Irudayaraj (@InigoIrudayaraj) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister arenarendramodi, please campaign in Bargur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me widen my earning margin. Thank you sir. D. Mathiazhagan (@mathiazhagan_) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister arenarendramodi, please campaign in Krishnagiri. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me widen my earning margin. Thank you sir. T.Sengutuvan (??. ?????????????????????) (@TSengutuvan) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister arenarendramodi, please campaign in Muthukulathur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me widen my earning margin. Thank you sir. RS Rajakannappan Bsc, BL. (RRajakannappan) April 2, 2021

DMK’s Stalin rules out Modi masala effect in Tamil Nadu

As the campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election draws to a close, DMK leader MP Stalin has once again launched a new salvo at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, claiming that “ Modi magic ” will not would not do miracles in Tamil Nadu. The war of words and confusion between AIADMK, BJP and DMK has intensified in recent weeks as the road to the election heats up and Stalin’s remarks came when Prime Minister Modi landed in Madurai where he will address a public meeting on Friday. Campaigning Thursday in constituencies of Mylapore, T Nagar, Stalin claimed it was essential for the people of Tamil Nadu to protect their self-esteem as there were attempts to bury Tamils, ” NEET uses to deny Tamilians the possibility of becoming doctors. and cut a ditch on behalf of the caste. The head of the DMK claimed that Tamil Nadu was the land where Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Annadurai and Periyar were born and that “Modi masala” will not work there.

“We have to protect our self-esteem. We see how caste crimes occur, how among people differences are forced, attempts to bury Tamils. Religion and caste are imposed on us in every way possible. I say this is the country where Periyar, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Anna were born. This Modi, Masala will have no effect here! “Stalin said during his campaign in Chennai on Thursday.

Elections in Tamil Nadu

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself the “ big brother. ” Of the NDA alliance. Former aide to Jaya Sasikala has announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thus ending speculation about his role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK also survived a longstanding standoff over its leadership with Sasikala announcing his intention to retire from politics, and his nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai’s AIMIM and the Captain Vijaykanth’s DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, a Pongal giveaway, and canceled cases against Jallikattu protesters, anti-CAA protesters, lockdown violators. COVID and protesters at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi’s successor – DMK leader MP Stalin is considering his first CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third consecutive election to the Assembly after swept the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.