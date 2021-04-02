Ivanka Trump’s women’s empowerment push is compromised by poor implementation





Launched weeks after President Trump signed the WEEE Act in early 2019, supporters of the broader W-GDP agenda saw it as a revolutionary approach to empowering women. They hoped to give poor women entrepreneurs around the world the financial boost to start a business, and the United States Agency for International Development described W-GDP as “the very first whole-of-government effort to promote empowerment. economic activity of women around the world. ”

USAID already managed expenses of $ 265 million per year for micro, small and medium enterprises. The WEEE law introduced stricter guidelines on how this money would be spent, requiring half of the money to go to women and the other half to the very poor (with some overlap between the two groups expected). According to GAO, USAID did not adequately track whether this had actually happened.

While Trump has touted his work as a cohesive program that has allowed the US government for the first time to rigorously monitor the execution and effectiveness of the money we spend, GAO’s 14-month audit shows that, at least in USAID, there have been significant failures during the Trump administration both in targeting WEEE law money and in measuring its impact.

USAID was unable to conclusively say what proportion of WEEE law funds went to very poor, women-owned and managed businesses. Shockingly, the agency couldn’t even define what really constitutes a business owned and run by women, GAO concluded.

In addition to ongoing programs under the oversight of the WEEE Act, USAID launched at least 19 new women’s empowerment programs in 2019 alone, under the banner of W-GDP.

A senior Trump administration official who worked on W-GDP said they inherited a tangled mess of political agendas for women in 2017. Everything was scattered with no real purpose or clear purpose. It is not a good use of taxpayer dollars and is not helping people anywhere, the former official said. Ivanka Trump and her team spent two years developing the larger W-GDP program, which they say has helped 12.6 million people in 2019 alone.

While White House officials have regularly called USAID to monitor implementation, they say they had limited control over those processes. A 20-person team of career civil servants, initially known as the Bureau of Private Capital and Microenterprises and later as the Private Sector Engagement Center, monitored and provided< un soutien technique sur les capitaux privés et l'accès au financement >> for micro-enterprise projects, according to the GAO Report.

One of Ivanka Trumps’ favorite women’s empowerment anecdotes on the stages of the New York World Conference in Doha focused on her efforts to empower Colombian women, whom she visited in September 2019. with USAID Administrator Mark Green. The US and Colombian governments have gone so far as to issue a joint statement on their shared vision.

Beneath the surface there were already problems with USAID’s programs in Colombia. GAO cited USAID’s Colombian funding of a Productive Entrepreneurship for Peace program and a rural finance initiative as examples of projects with important broad inclusive goals, which also did not. no longer meets the requirement of the WEEE law to directly finance the very poor.

USAID has not defined and is not collecting the information necessary to meet its statutory targeting requirements, the report noted, including failing to obtain survey responses from 26 of its 47 offices across the world on how they distribute the funds.

GAO’s six recommendations to USAID have focused on establishing new internal processes that can provide reasonable assurance that money allocated by Congress reaches its intended recipients.

USAID, which is now under the leadership of interim administrator Gloria Steele, while Samantha Power awaits confirmation of her appointment to head the agency, has accepted all six recommendations. Colleen Allen, USAID’s acting deputy administrator, in a written response to the GAO report, said the agency had already partially implemented several of the recommendations and recognized the need for better early planning.

Representative Lois Frankel (D-Fla.), Co-author of the WEEE Act, told POLITICO: While GAO’s findings were disappointing, the WEEE Act included this reporting requirement so that Congress could continue to oversee the implementation of this important law, “adding that she was delighted that USAID had accepted GAO’s recommendations.

The GAO audit was based on official financial accounts and interviews with USAID staff based in 11 countries. The report notes that some of the problems related to the mismanagement of allocated funds date back to 2015, before the WEEE law was enacted.

This article has been updated to clarify the relationship between W-GDP and the WEEE law.

