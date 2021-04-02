Imran, Zardari, Taseer through the eyes of FT editors





In October 2010, Lionel Barber, editor of the Financial Times, traveled to Pakistan where he met Imran Khan, Asif Ali Zardari and Salmaan Taseer.

The vignettes of his encounters surface for three pages in his recently published book The Powerful and the Damned: Private Diaries in Turbulent Times.

Barber and his wife Victoria first traveled to India and then via Wagah arrived in Lahore, which he describes as one of the Raj’s power centers and an ancient city of learning. While this characterization of the city isn’t inaccurate, it’s rather odd to see it portrayed so oddly disconnected given Barber was writing in 2020. But maybe that’s what one would expect from him. a white editor from one of England’s oldest. large format. It doesn’t help that he misspelled Salman. The correct spelling is Salmaan.

Barber and his wife were received at the official residence of the governors, with stunning gardens, spacious ramshackle bedrooms in faded colors, and high ceilings, one of which contained a box spring ballroom floor. He describes Taseer as a slightly suspicious person. What he said reminded Barber of Richard Holbrookes’ hold on the region: Pakistan is not Afghanistan.

From Lahore, Barber traveled to Islamabad where the Pakistani Air Force took him for a two-hour helicopter ride in the flooded areas.

He then went to visit Imran Khan, then in opposition, at his home in Bani Gala. He interviewed him and played a game of cricket in his backyard. I brought a new cricket bat, new pads and new batting gloves, courtesy of Farhan Bokhari, the FT’s longtime correspondent in Pakistan, says Barber. He is clearly in love with Imran, who is described in glowing terms as always surprisingly handsome, tall and edgy, with a stylish and airy house. As they warm up, they discuss Imrans charity work and the deplorable state of Pakistani politics.

Barber does not go further than to describe the six balls delivered at reduced speed by the maestro, which disappear in the bushes. He reports that Imran said, “Good shot but we won’t find the bullet now. If you were hoping for more information, maybe you can read what Barber wrote about their little game.

The next barbers’ meeting will be with President Zardari. He describes his private quarters as half bunker, half sanctuary as portraits of the late Benazir Bhutto fill the room.

Zardari, for Barber, is bespectacled, dark-haired, and speaks hesitant English. In a classic case of parachute journalism, he finds it creative to let us know that the president’s name is Mr. Ten Percent. After commenting on Zardaris’ ability to speak, Barber chooses to note that he employed a food taster (presumably to avoid being poisoned).

There’s not much more to come, as Barber felt the president either parried or ignored his questions about Pakistan and Islamist militants in Afghanistan. And then he concludes his account of their meeting by recounting how Zardari answered his question by saying: When you wear gold earrings and they are too heavy, you take them off. Maybe Barber couldn’t appreciate the aphorism.

