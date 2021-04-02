Experts ask Jokowi to prioritize vaccines for the elderly in PPKM areas





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Epidemiologist, Faculty of Public Health, University of Indonesia (FKM UI), Pandu Riono, asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to prioritize covid-19 vaccination for the elderly group (the elderly). The application is aimed specifically at seniors in 10 regions who are implementing the Community Activity Restriction Enforcement Program (PPKM). Indeed, out of the 10 regions, only DKI Jakarta has an immunization rate above 50 percent. “Pak @jokowi, please prioritize vaccination of the elderly in 10 areas applying PPKM. Only @DKIJakarta achieved more than 50 percent,” he tweeted @drpriono on Friday (2/4).

He said it was important to prioritize vaccines for the elderly so that the death rate could be suppressed before and when it spikes in cases from a new, more virulent variant of the virus. Citing data from the Department of Health (Kemenkes) as of April 1, 2021, the number of elderly people who had received the new vaccine was 7.76% or 1.67 million people for the first stage of the vaccine and 0, 99% or 213.3 thousand people for the second. step. This achievement is far from the target of 21.5 million people. The acting director general of disease prevention and control of the Ministry of Health, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said the reason for the slow vaccination rate of the elderly was due to the growing number of family members who are not have not given their blessing. “The concern is not for the elderly, but for their children,” he said on Wednesday (3/31). Maxi admitted that he had received complaints and reports from both the Health Bureau (Dinkes) and DKI Jakarta. The elderly, he continued, have a strong desire to be vaccinated, but worrying about their child is one of the obstacles in the government agenda. Illustration of corona vaccination. (CNN Indonesia / Andry Novelino) Illustration of corona vaccination. (CNN Indonesia / Andry Novelino) Maxi will lead a massive awareness campaign among families who have elderly people at home. Maxi said the potential for death faced by older people exposed to Covid-19 is very high, so preventive efforts are needed to prevent the transmission of the corona virus to older people. “The elderly and the Health Bureau are already involved door to door at the apartment, I made an appointment. But once the officers arrived, only 25% agreed. Because most of them are protected by their children, ”he added. Maxi admitted that the low participation of older people in the immunization program was also due to access to information and transportation. Seeing this condition, Maxi said the health ministry would collaborate between ministries or agencies to improve immunization services in non-health facilities. “In fact, the will of the elderly is very high, but there are limits,” Maxi concluded. (wel / ayp)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos