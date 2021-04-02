Experts call for overhaul of UK energy market

We produce and use electricity in new and smarter ways, but that’s the way the government … [+] control the energy market preventing us from feeling the real benefits of a green energy grid? Getty



The UK must overhaul its entire electricity market if consumers, the economy and the climate are to benefit from new green energy innovations such as smart homes, electric vehicles and gas pumps. heat, a new report concluded.

While the way Britain produces its electricity is unrecognizable from 10 years ago, with renewables such as wind and solar power helping the country get halfway to its goal of net zero emissions, the obsolete way the government awards contracts prevents consumers from reaping the full benefits of a low-carbon network and hinders efforts to achieve network flexibility, the report says.

Instead, says Catapult of energy systems, the UK nonprofit energy and technology center that wrote the report, the government should empower innovative energy and tech companies to push towards net zero carbon emissions by decentralizing its subcontracting process with energy suppliers.

The current government-led approach to energy is like Boris Johnson teaching Steve Jobs how to design the iPhone, said Guy Newey, director of strategy and performance at Energy Systems Catapult. Progress in renewable energy over the past 10 years has been extraordinary, but if we are to complete the work of decarbonizing the energy sector and creating new businesses and jobs, we must unleash the potential of our brilliant innovators in digital energy to create a more flexible and greener system. .

The Catapult recommends six major changes to the UK electricity market, including a demand for more accurate and real-time electricity pricing, and a requirement for sellers to source increasingly low-carbon energy. The report also calls for the phasing out of investment mechanisms such as government contracts for difference, a form of subsidy, arguing that these mechanisms were designed for a much less mature market, where the business case for energies renewable was not yet proven. Now, argues the Catapult, these should be replaced by results-based offers from the private sector.

According to the authors, opening the market in this way will allow consumers to take full advantage of new technologies such as battery storage, heat pumps and electric vehicles, and will help to maximize the efficiency of digitization, through which domestic heating and other services can be controlled. from the customer’s smartphone, offering greater convenience and potentially lower bills.

La Catapulte said the reforms would also help facilitate energy-as-a-service business models, which combine low-carbon energy supply with low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps or panels. solar cells and batteries, much like a payment plan from a mobile phone network.

What is needed is aggressive evolution in the energy market, Newey told Forbes.com. You need a set of market signals reflecting the physics of a system where supply varies.

Until recently, Newey explained, the relationship between people and electricity providers was entirely one-sided, with energy flowing from generators to consumers. But with digitization, he said, energy consumption could now be controlled and stored flexibly, improving efficiency and reducing costs.

These new innovations will benefit from our reform proposals, as electricity markets will more specifically value products and services that can use and store energy when it is cheap and abundant, thereby reducing energy system costs. , he added.

It goes without saying that companies in the energy sector have welcomed the proposals. Caroline Bragg, policy officer for the Association for Decentralized Energy, an industry body that represents a large number of energy service companies, said: The center of gravity of the energy system is indeed on the shift from large-scale production and supply to industrial energy users, from offices to our homes This very timely report explains how we can unlock the vast potential , barely exploited, innovative offers through zero carbon heat, flexibility and energy efficiency.

This is exactly the kind of market reform we need to cut costs as we go renewable, to accelerate Britain’s green recovery and to make the UK the Silicon Valley of energy, said Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy. rapidly growing electricity supplier. By taking this approach, we can make the Green Revolution faster and cheaper than anyone imagined. But we must act now: neither the climate nor the citizens should have to wait.

For its part, the government in its recent White Paper on Energy raised the possibility of energy market reform, while the UK’s Climate Change Committee influenced Sixth carbon budget called for a clear long-term strategy as soon as possible, and certainly before 2025, on the market design of a fully carbon-free power system.

In response to a request from Forbes.com for comment on the report, a spokesperson for the government’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) declined to say whether Catapults’ recommendations would be taken into account. counts in its reforms.

As stated in our Energy White Paper, we believe we need to fully decarbonize electricity by 2050 as part of our commitment to build back better and greener after the coronavirus pandemic and to meet our targets for ambitious emissions, said the spokesperson.

Governments have a responsibility to create the right market conditions to achieve this goal, encouraging competition to allow industry to find low-cost pathways to net zero. That’s why we pledged to create a $ 1 billion net zero innovation portfolio in the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan, including $ 100 million for energy storage and flexibility to help create the world’s competitors. tomorrow’s market, they added.