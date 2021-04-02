How Latter-day Saints voted in Biden-Trump’s presidential election





Millennials and members of color chose the Democrat, but two-thirds of Latter-day Saints in the United States voted Republican.

(Andrew Harnik | File photo AP) Joe Biden celebrates his victory Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Wilmington, Del. A survey of election results shows young Latter-day Saints favored former Democratic Vice President over GOP President Donald Trump.

By Jana Riess | Press service on religion

| April 1, 2021, 11:59 p.m.

Nearly half of America’s Latter-day Saints under 40 voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, according to the 2020 Cooperative Election Study (formerly known as the Cooperative Congressional Election Study ). The survey surveyed a nationally representative sample of 61,000 American adults.

According to an analysis by Jacob Rugh, associate professor of sociology at Brigham Young University, the sample included 848 people who identified themselves as belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Of these, 644 indicated how they voted in the election.

For those who have followed Mormons and American politics, there have been several interesting findings.

1. Almost half of young voters have become Democrats.

The breakdown for all under 40s was 47% Biden, 42% Donald Trump and 11% for third party candidates.

This continues a trend we’ve seen for at least five years now, in which young Latter-day Saints are less likely to align with the default Republican affiliation that has characterized Mormon voters since the 1950s. In the Next Mormons Survey 2016 that Benjamin Knoll and I conducted, we found that millennials were almost evenly split between parties, although the advantage went to Republican affiliation (46%) over Democrats (41%). Here in the 2020 vote results, that appears to be reversed, with a slight shift towards Biden and the Democrats.

It remains to be seen whether this is a specific reaction against Trump or whether he will survive him. It is also unclear whether these voters will become more conservative as they age. If you only look at the small number of Gen Z voters in the mix, Biden scored an even more decisive victory, but it’s not a sample size large enough to draw firm conclusions.

2. Latter-day Saints of color also chose Biden.

Overall, 55% of Latter-day Saints of color voted for the Democrat, compared to just 26% of white respondents. Again, the small number of respondents of color should make us cautious about the conclusions, even if the result is in line with the larger trend among American voters.

In all, 69% of White Latter-day Saints chose Trump, which is lower than the support he garnered among white evangelical Protestants, but still higher than his performance among Mormons in 2016. That year, another church member, Evan McMullin, withdrew some of the Latter-day Saints vote. In 2020, there was no serious spoiler candidate, and Trump and Biden have improved from their 2016 Latter-day Saints parties.

3. Trump’s support was strongest among those with less education.

Trump performed best among Latter-day Saints without a college degree (67%), and slightly less among those with a college degree or above (62%).

Bidens’ best performance came among Latter-day Saint voters with postgraduate degrees, although he has yet won just 39% of that population compared to Trumps 55%.

4. Biggest surprise: there was no gender gap.

After months of pre-election polls that showed Trump significantly less support among Latter-day Saints than men, women rallied around him to an almost equal extent in the end.

Some 65% of Latter-day Saint women voted for Trump, compared to 66% of men.

