EDITORIAL | Japan, G7 must join Ukraine in condemning Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea





~~ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced his intention to hold an international conference this summer in his own country, the first of its kind, with the aim of reclaiming the Crimean peninsula that the Russian government of Valdimir Putin has seized. March 18 marked the seventh anniversary of the unilateral forced annexation of the strategically important peninsula, and as Putin’s government grows more powerful, signs are that the seizure of Crimea could be on the verge of becoming a done deal. As economic sanctions by the United States, European nations and Japan against Russia continue on illegitimate annexation, world leaders should take a proactive part in the conference in response to the Ukrainian presidents’ call for a united front to condemn Russia and support Ukraine. struggle to regain his peninsula. President Zelensky has given priority to stopping the fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatist armed groups that started in Ukraine after annexation, but the July peace agreement of last year s ‘has been shown to be ineffective. Under the circumstances, it seems that he was able to make a strategic shift in seeking to regain the peninsula head-on while awaiting support from the administration of US President Joe Biden, who has taken a tougher stance on Russia, as well as international support. The Ukrainian president announced via Twitter on March 16 the creation of a new national strategy for desoccupation and reunification as part of what he called a Crimean Platform initiative. At the same time, he called for a summit meeting of favorable countries in Kiev, the capital, on August 23, Ukraine’s national flag day. President Biden, who was invited, promised that the United States will stand with Ukraine against Russia’s acts of aggression in a statement released on February 26. At the same time, the US Department of Defense announced that it would provide Ukraine with aid worth $ 125 million in weapons and military training. At a meeting on March 18, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7), major industrialized countries, issued a joint statement condemning the continued actions by Russia to undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine. They reaffirmed that the G7 remains fully committed to the implementation of sanctions against Russia. Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran paid his first visit to Japan on March 16. In a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi the next day, agreement was reached that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo through coercion is totally unacceptable, given the annexation of the Crimea and China advance into the East and South China Seas in defiance of international law. Faced with the scandalous plan of the Putin administration to conclude a peace treaty [with Japan] without the territorial issues, which means putting aside the issue of returning the Japanese to the Northern Territories, senior Japanese government officials should attend the Kiev conference to express Japan’s strong solidarity with Ukraine. There is no longer any reason for Japan to hesitate in the way it handles diplomatic affairs involving Russia. The acts of usurpation of the Northern Territories and the annexation of Crimea are both violent state crimes against the justice of history. Japan has an obligation to make these facts widely known internationally. (Read Sankei Shimbun’s editorial in Japanese on this link.) Author: Editorial Board, The Sankei Shimbun







