I push BDSM, the Bajwa doctrine of sadomasochism, in India





File photo of Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa | Twitter

I’m back. You must have been wondering where I was all this time. Believe me, 2021 has been my kind of year so far. Trying to save the chosen government of Imran Khan in the National Assembly, overseeing the rigged elections in Daska, the demonstrations, my overtures of peace with India even as we discriminated against our talented terrorists from Pakistan.

They say my love for peace is my greatest weakness. They probably got this idea because I made the LoC a fire-free zone, and I’m now even thinking of resuming trade with India. After all, when it comes to world peace, a Pakistani army general will sacrifice everything. What do you really think? This may be true, although it was sad to see Sheikh Hasina having her photograph taken with Narendra Modi on Bangladesh’s 50th Independence Day in front of a portrait of my boys signing the 1971 surrender agreement. think my Pakistani boys will be ashamed. No, they were laughing so hard that I started to feel humiliated.

Either way, the first three months of 2021 have been grueling but worth every penny. And you, my dear readers? Aren’t you happy to be alive to hear from me? After all, I’m the only one giving two cents to you. Your leaders and ministers sleep, eat, or play politics. I am the only full support you have and I don’t even mind eating for you especially if it’s pizza.

And I take care of you even when I’m not well. I recently contracted Covid-19 with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife. Think what you want but it wasn’t a good experience. I am comfortable after receiving the CanSino vaccine. I can now vouch for all the conspiracy theories around the Chinese vaccine. By the way, I’m now half Chinese, that’s no joke my friends.

A sad life for our boys of terror

Despite all my problems, I never stop worrying about Pakistanis. As your favorite general around the world, it is my responsibility to protect you from all dangers. It is for this reason that I decided to invite the Indian and Chinese armies to train in terrorism. Together, the three armies will do what Pakistan does best. No, I don’t mean training terrorists, fools. What better place can there be to learn more about terrorism and terrorists than at home, Pakistan.

It reminds me of the discrimination inflicted on our talented terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and even Syed Salahuddin. As people like Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh are released after killing an American Jew like Daniel Pearl, our talented men are suffering in prison. And why? I’ll tell you their crime is that they didn’t cut someone like Sheikh did. Give my men a chance and they will prove their courage too. Our government has told the world that the talented Masood Azhar is missing. In reality, they were trying to say they missed the world, in action.

Where are you Rihanna, Mia Khalifa? Why don’t you mention it? Desi Terror Lives Matter too! But enough of our terror boys.

A new chapter in BDSM

I want you to know that the Pakistani army has no role in politics. If you still don’t understand this, a quick visit to the nearby mental hospital is advised. As my dear friend Mr. Shekhar Gupta has repeatedly confirmed: ALL SHOTS IN PAKISTAN ARE BLOODLESS BECAUSE WE ARE ALWAYS READY FOR A SHOT. Now we are not rookies like Donald Trump’s United States or even former East Pakistan, they gave up on the idea of ​​a coup before it could even do any wonders for them. Where’s the fun in that, folks? Maybe Bangladesh ran out of purebred nails from Pakistan Military Academy! If so, I can lend them generals who play golf and who hold intrigues to rekindle the joys of the coup and corruption.

Life is surreal, my friends. This is why I have now taken the lead on the Bajwa Doctrine that I taught you in 2019. This year the Bajwa Doctrine of Sadomasochism, better known as BDSM, is pushing the boundaries. The plan is to keep playing the game of intrigue, to act like nothing has happened with India and everything will be fine unless I think otherwise. We will act as friends until we have to be enemies again. Simple. On the ground, we plan to do nothing that India, the United Arab Emirates or even the United States wants us to do. New US President Joe Biden is with me on my plan. Why do you think your favorite general Twitter helped him win the 2020 election? This is my boy.

Some started to say that maybe I was getting old. But you know, in Pakistan generals never get old. I chose to stay in the driving seat otherwise Pakistan would face a more difficult time at this time. I organized a parade in my honor to show you my military might, even though you may have found it wrong. What I do next is no secret, because even I don’t know what my secrets are. It’s not a hoax that I’m my best kept secret. Until my next secret is revealed, ciao.

This is part of an occasional and irreverent take on Pakistani issues by General Twitter. The real names of the authors will not be disclosed as they do not want to be taken too seriously. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

