Azerbaijani leader receives Turkish defense officials





ANKARA The Azerbaijani president received officials from Turkey’s main defense companies on Thursday, the state-run Azertac news agency reported. President Ilham Aliyev met Selcuk Bayraktar, CTO of drone maker Baykar, and Haluk Gorgun, CEO of defense giant Aselsan, in the capital Baku. Bayraktar congratulated Aliyev on the country’s victory in the Second Karabakh War, also known as the Patriotic War, and commemorated the martyrs. During the 44-day conflict, which ended in a truce on November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Karabakh from Armenian occupation for nearly three decades. The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, from which the armed forces withdrew in accordance with the agreement. During the meeting, Aliyev praised the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish nation during the war. He recalled that Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan for its victory at the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States held on Wednesday. Highlighting the achievements of the Turkish defense industry, Aliyev highlighted the role of Turkish drones in equipping the Azerbaijani side by destroying the equipment of the Armenian army during the war. Aliyev also presented the Order of Karabakh to Bayraktar “for his contribution to strengthening brotherly relations, developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and for the just cause of ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan “. Bayraktar, for his part, thanked the Azerbaijani leader, adding that: “It is truly a great honor and pride for me.” TB2 drones, which entered the Turkish military inventory in 2014, are currently in use by Turkey, Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







