Dems wants to face Ron Johnson once again





Johnson is among the most inflammatory voices of post-Trump Washington, dismissing opinions on Black Lives Matter and the Capitol uprising, enthusiastically blocking stimulus checks and courting controversy almost daily. He investigated President Joe Bidens ‘son last year and got into an argument with the new Democrats’ campaign arm chairman over election allegations. And although the senator said five years ago that he would not run for a third term, he is currently undecided on whether to run in 2022.

Officially, Senate Republicans want him to run again. But Johnson has an icy relationship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after national Republicans aligned with McConnell bailed out Johnson in the final months of his first re-election campaign in 2016. McConnell is eager for Johnson to take a stand. decision soon, according to people familiar with the matter.

Republicans want clarity because they’re already defending a free seat in a state Joe Biden won in last year’s presidential race in Pennsylvania. With the Senate also divided to 50 seats for each party, a single race in a swing state like Wisconsin could determine a majority in 2023.

But Johnson is taking his time, freezing what will likely be one of the most expensive and competitive Senate battlegrounds in the country, saying in a brief interview: I have plenty of time to decide. “

And in a rare twist, Democrats believe they might have a better chance against the incumbent who beat former Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) In back-to-back contests in 2010 and 2016.

Democrats’ chances of overthrowing GOP seats in Missouri and Ohio have increased dramatically after Republican senators announced their retirement recently, creating open primaries that divide in otherwise red states. But in Wisconsin, one of the most divided swing states in the country, Democrats counterintuitively argue that they would again be in favor of facing Johnson, even though he has twice shocked their party on polling day.

Ben Wikler, chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, said he saw an explosion in small dollar donations and volunteers after Johnson’s recent wave of controversial headlines. While Wikler warned that it was impossible to predict the most viable candidates within a year and a half of the election, he said defeating the senator could send a wider message.

I hope Ron Johnson runs and loses so spectacularly that Republicans rethink the extreme, scare-mongering and conspiratorial style of politics that has so marked the country over the past four years, Wikler said in an interview.

Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.), The new chairman of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, does not see the office as an advantage for Johnson, who called Peters a liar in December: I just see Wisconsin as a very good one. opportunity for us to take a seat. And I don’t think it matters if it’s Senator Johnson or someone else running.

Johnson mocked the Democrats’ eagerness to confront him, saying he didn’t care what they thought. He brushed aside questions of whether the start was an advantage in the race.

I am not a political expert. I’ll cross that bridge when I get there, when I decide whether to run or not, he said. Johnson, a businessman who had never applied for public office before running for office in 2010, admitted, however, that being a senator has always been frustrating work.

Former President Donald Trump has encouraged Johnson to run again, and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, has said he is optimistic the senator will seek a third term.

But many Republicans, including McConnell, remain silent given the risky political alliance between the Minority Leader and Johnson, according to a senior Republican Senate adviser familiar with internal dynamics. Johnson believes McConnell drew him too early in 2016, although Johnson won his rematch with Feingold and helped solidify the GOP majority during Trump’s presidency. Still, McConnell would back Johnson if he ran again, a source close to McConnell said.

No one thought Ron Johnson could win the first time around. No one thought Ron Johnson was going to be elected the second time around, a GOP senator has said. If he has a better chance of being the Republican senator from Wisconsin than anyone else has, that was for him.

Chris Hartline, a spokesperson for the NRSC, praised Johnson for “retaliating against the major radical left-wing government program and aggression against working-class Americans” and said the committee would fight aggressively to support him s ‘he was running again, which would contrast with his last campaign.

Some Republicans are also concerned that if Johnson does comply, his surgery will be ill-prepared for the intense campaign. Johnson had just $ 560,000 in his campaign account at the end of last year, significantly less than most incumbents. He didn’t expect to release a big hit for the first quarter of this year, with reports due to the Federal Election Commission on April 15. Still, Johnson is wealthy and could self-finance part of his campaign.

An extended timetable for Johnson to make up his mind could deprive potential replacements of time to develop their own campaigns if he retires. Johnsons allies evade such concerns, pointing out that he did not officially launch his 2016 re-election campaign until May of the election year, and that a shortened primary could actually benefit replacements if he chooses. not to show up, as she did for him in 2010.

Andrew Hitt, Wisconsin GOP chairman, said Johnson could wait until early 2022 before making a decision and that the biggest impact would be on those who might come forward to replace him.

Your guide to the campaign cycle throughout the year.

We have to win Wisconsin. We need to keep the seat in the hands of the Republicans, and he won’t do anything that could endanger that, Hitt said. I’m not at all worried that he’ll just sit back and relax for 2021 and do nothing.

Brandon Scholz, a political strategist from Wisconsin who has worked on GOP campaigns in the past, said Democrats have put a target on Johnson as a villain, who is “brash and says what he thinks.”

It gives a lot of openings to use what he says. But don’t read it like, “It’s a cinch,” Scholz said. If he decides to run he is tenacious and would be hard to beat.

Despite Johnsons notoriety among Democrats, there are serious benefits to the office, including fundraising prowess, name identification, and existing political networks. And if Johnson were to retire, it would create an open primary at the end of next summer, which could cause the intra-partisan friction that Democrats themselves face in what looks like an expensive and competitive nomination contest. .

Two Democrats already lead Alex Lasry and Nelson, the Outagamie County executive. Lasry, the son of billionaire Bucks owner and Democratic megadonor Marc Lasry, announced Thursday that he has raised more than $ 1 million for his campaign, with just $ 50,000 coming from his own personal funds. Several other Democrats could run, including state treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, creating a crowded field for the next primary years.

Johnson ran for the Senate in 2010 as a political outsider, highlighting his business career and spending just under $ 9 million of his own money to win the seat. More recently, he courted controversy for investigating Hunter Biden as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee and telling a radio interviewer last month that he was not afraid during the riot of the Capitol Hill, although it might have been if the intruders were “tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters.”

Dave Cieslewicz, the former Democratic mayor of Madison, said Johnson may have alienated some of the swing voters hell needed, but it wouldn’t be easy.

We might be better off if he ran again because he said just unbelievably stupid things, and I think they’re insane moderate voters, Cieslewicz said. But he cautioned: Democrats still underestimate the guy.

