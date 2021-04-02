Former DSP Shailendra breaks down in TV interview

He said in the interview that his team recovered the weapon and that he was forced to take over the case and said that if he did not do so he would be put in jail: “Hamari team ne jaan par khel ke recover kiya, aur uske baad iss tarah se ho raha hai ki aap case wapas karo nahin at the aapko mein daal denge prison … “

He adds that there were several threats, saying: “aise kaise koi kaam kar sakta hai (how can someone work like this?)”. He says risking life in this way would be pointless and added that his resignation was to let the public know and make the public a witness to how the politicians chosen by the public work.

He said he was under pressure from then-chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav to withdraw the Ansari case. In the TV interview, Singh becomes moved on camera as he remembers the time and years of his service wasted because of these events – 17 years – he says.

Singh collapses and tells the reporter that only he knows how he dealt with the challenges and situations brought about by these events. The TV reporter asks him if there is fear. He says it’s not about fear – on his chosen path – adding that it hurts him when his family is in pain.

He says it was Yogi Adityanath who called his family when he was in prison. He adds that Adityanath had said he would do him justice. Singh says the government must ensure that no one suffers like he and his team did.

A few months after his resignation, an FIR was filed against him in Varanasi.

“A criminal case was filed against me in Varanasi and I was put in prison. However, when Yogi Adityanath came to power, he initiated the process of withdrawing the case. I received a copy of it. ‘court order and I and my family remain indebted to the Chief Minister for this gesture, ”he said.

He had to resign from his post because of the complaint against him.