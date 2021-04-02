Opinion: Biden set to engage in South Korea after North Korean missiles

Once again, North Korea is engaging in a disturbing provocation. On March 25, the totalitarian regime in Pyongyang launched two missiles off the east coast. They traveled 373 miles, according to the official news agency. Instructors in Japan estimate the range of tests to be 400 miles.

This is the first such test in almost a year. The last one took place on March 29, 2020. The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution banning such testing. Meanwhile, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights condemned the regime, a welcome move by this group.

North Korea has had at least rudimentary nuclear weapons since 2006. From time to time, Pyongyang threatens to use them, especially against the United States, as well as against Japan and South Korea.

This latest incident comes as the Biden administration reassesses Korean policies. A natural assumption is that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is returning to rigid hostility, after some flexibility over the past four years, including high-level meetings with President Donald Trump.

Moving forward, US government officials should keep in mind three basic realities regarding relations with North Korea. First, for many years North Korea has been inconsistent. In 2013, Pyongyang declared a state of war with South Korea and abruptly repealed the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War.

However, accommodating movements followed. In short, unpredictability is normal. This involves considerable infighting between the factions.

Second, we must demonstrate our dedication to the defense of South Korea and our own will and willingness to use a range of forces. The Obama administration has rightly deployed the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system for this purpose.

In 2013, the Pentagon extended its ballistic missile defenses on the west coast of the United States. Simultaneously, THAAD was sent to Guam, a potential target. In 2009, THAAD was sent to Hawaii for the same reason.

At the signal, China expressed its outrage at the anti-missile deployments. This was predictable, but also understandable given the potential use of the system’s radars for information gathering. At the same time, Beijing has made efforts to restrict Pyongyang, including suspending air flights between the two cities.

Third, we must emphasize coordination with other nations. This should ideally include China and Russia, but still our enduring friend and close ally of South Korea.

South Korea’s substantial investment and trade in China is growing, while North Korea remains a costly, albeit ideologically important, dependency. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Seoul in 2014. He finally visited North Korea in 2019.

China’s foreign policy reflects self-interest and traditional prudence regarding military strength. North Korea is a drain and over time a growing and well-founded source of anxiety.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought North Korea’s growing economic deterioration to a point of crisis. Trade and wider trade with China has contracted. Long-term economic sanctions are slowing the recovery.

The frustrating Korean War of 1950-1953 devastated the Korean Peninsula and made the Cold War global. The courageous decision of President Harry Trumans to support the United Nations in the defense of the South against the invasion of the North laid the foundation for the Republic of Korea, which today enjoys remarkable success.

Democratic change culminated with the election in 1998 of President Kim Dae-jung, a heroic opponent of the dictatorship. In 2000 he received the Nobel Peace Prize. During the previous dictatorship, Kim survived imprisonment and at least one attempt to kill him. Occasional political unrest since 1998 confirms democracy in South Korea.

As in the past, US leaders should work with their allies, emphasize military commitment, and continue negotiations. The deployment of traditional diplomacy by the Biden administrations is encouraging.

Arthur I. Cyr is Distinguished Clausen Professor at Carthage College and author of After the Cold War. Contact [email protected]