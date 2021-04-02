The 5 best Pakistani bowlers of all time





NORTHAMPTON, UK: Wasim Akram, captain of the Pakistan cricket team discusses the wicket with his fast pitcher Shoaib Akhtar at the start of the Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh in Northampton on May 31, 1999 (IMAGE) ELECTRONIC). (Photo credit should read MARTYN HAYHOW / AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan has been very fortunate to have had incredible bowling options throughout its history. The nation has always been proud of its talent at fast bowling and bowling. Indeed, it helped them win all three ICC tournaments at least once. The best Pakistani bowlers of all time are a mix of pace and slow options.

The likes of Aaqib Javed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Sarfaraz Nawaz may consider themselves unlucky to be excluded from this list. All three have made significant contributions to the country in the past. From the current crop of bowlers, players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah could both make strong arguments in the future for being included on this list.

So who makes the top 5?

5. Saqlain Mushtaq Saqlain Mushtaq bowling for Pakistan in the World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16, 1999. The referee is Darrell Hair. (Photo by Patrick Eagar / Popperfoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Saqlain Mushtaq is perhaps best known for pioneering the Doosra – a delivery that spins away from the right-hander, played by an off-spinner. That meant the off-spinners would start attacking again, at a point where they disappeared from the game. In fact, his ODI record is prolific – 288 wickets for a bowling average of 21.79. He is arguably the best ODI spinner in the history of the format.

Mushtaq was also a good test pitcher, which complimented Pakistan’s rhythm attack beautifully. He picked up 208 test wickets at a 29.84 playing average. He is on average under 30 with the ball in India, England, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

Saqlain Mushtaq is number five on our list of “Best Pakistani Bowlers of All Time”.

4. Abdul Qadir Abdul Qadir bowling for Pakistan in the 3rd Test match between England and Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds on July 2, 1987. The non-hitter for England is Ian Botham and the referee is Ken Palmer . Pakistan won the match by one set and 18 points. (Photo by Ken Kelly / Popperfoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

At a time when there were hardly any world-class spin launchers, Abdul Qadir set the scene on fire like an anomaly. He was described by his contemporaries as the best in the world. In 67 tests, he picked up 232 wickets for an average of 33 at bowling. Qadir was deadly at home, averaging under 27 with the ball.

He did a hold run overseas, where he allowed fast bowlers to turn. His overall economic rate of 2.71 allowed him to do so.

Abdul Qadir is number four on our list of “Best Pakistani Bowlers of All Time”.

3. Waqar Younis NORTHAMPTON, UK: Waqar Younis of Pakistan plays at the start of the Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Northampton on May 31, 1999. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE). (Photo credit should read MARTYN HAYHOW / AFP via Getty Images)

Waqar Younis resisted the 1980s trend as soon as it entered the scene. The rhythm bowler played hard and aimed to swing the ball, whereas rhythm bowlers in the previous decade had aimed to play short. His “Banana Ball” was a magical delivery that rocked into the right batsman very late at a high rate. Had it not been for injuries in the second half of his career, Waqar Younis would have been even more prolific.

He picked up 373 wickets in 87 tests with a 23.56 playing average. He helped Pakistan test series wins in England and New Zealand. In ODI cricket he was excellent at reversing the ball late in the innings. 416 wickets in 262 games prove he was a wicket taker.

Waqar Younis is number three on our list of “Best Pakistani Bowlers of All Time”.

2. Imran Khan June 1985: Pakistani captain Imran Khan plays in the second test match against England at Lord’s in London. Pakistan won the match by ten wickets. Mandatory Credit: Adrian Murrell / Allsport

Imran Khan is not only Pakistan’s greatest and most versatile captain, but also arguably its best test pitcher. He started the trend of reverse swing bowling and taught Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. A menacing right-arm boost, Imran helped propel Pakistan Cricket to the level of world batsmen, commanding the triumph of the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Australia.

Imran has 362 wickets in just 88 tryout games, with a bowling average of 22.81. He’s averaged 28.5 or less with the ball in each country he’s played.

Imran Khan is number two on our list of “Best Pakistani Bowlers of All Time”.

1. Wasim Akram Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram successfully appeals for a catch behind the wicket to dismiss England batsman Ian Botham who is absent for 0 in the World Cup final between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground, March 25, 1992. Pakistan won by 22 runs. (Photo by David Munden / Popperfoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Wasim Akram is the best Pakistani bowler of all time, due to his proficiency in testing and ODI. He is ahead of Imran Khan due to his far superior skills and longevity in ODI cricket.

Akram’s iconic moment came at the 1992 Cricket World Cup, where he won two wickets in two balls against England in the final, to help Pakistan record their first and only triumph to date in tournament. He is famous for rejecting both Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis with a reverse swing.

Wasim Akram is number one on our list of “Best Pakistani Bowlers of All Time”.

