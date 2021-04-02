Traffic light system for expected holiday hot spots when Boris Johnson announces new travel rules





Holiday hot spots will be categorized using a traffic light system to allow travel without quarantine to the safest countries, it has been reported. Foreign destinations will be classified as Green, Amber or Red under the new rules, allowing Britons to fly to those with the best vaccine rates without isolating themselves on their return. Popular destinations like Ibiza will be classified under the new traffic light system But with soaring Covid cases and low jab rates across Europe, Kent vacationers must travel further abroad for a summer getaway without quarantine. Boris Johnson is expected to reveal details of the new measures when he releases the Global Travel Taskforce’s findings on Monday. As part of the roadmap to emerge from the lockout, May 17 has been given as the earliest date for international travel, but it is widely believed that Britain will not reopen its borders until at least June. . Under the new rules, anyone returning from a green country will be told to take a pre-flight lateral flow test at their own expense, then a sequencing test within days of landing to check for new strains. Importantly, they will not face any period of isolation unless they test positive. People returning home from amber countries will face the same testing requirements as green destinations, but will need to self-isolate at home for 10 days after arrival. They can go out after five days with a negative test paid in private. International travel will resume no earlier than May 17, but will likely be postponed National media reports on the requirements for red countries differ, with The Times suggesting travel will be banned, and The Sun reporting that people will be required to self-isolate upon return to an authorized hotel at their own expense, as is the current case. Reluctance to the vaccine in parts of mainland Europe may mean that mainland destinations preferred by British holidaymakers are deemed to be at higher risk than the United States and Israel, where vaccination rates are good. Most of Europe is expected to receive Amber status. Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye backed the plans, telling the BBC: If you look at Israel, very low Covid levels, very high vaccination levels, they should be one of the first to ” open to international travel. Then, of course, the United States, a huge market for the United Kingdom, 20%. 100 of our passengers come and go from the United States. They have high vaccination levels and low levels of Covid. They should be at the head of the queue. Read more: All the latest news from Kent

