New updates from HT | A vote for NDA is a vote for a better investment: Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Madurai and all the latest news

Here is today’s top news, analysis and opinions. Find out about the latest news and other current affairs updates from the Hindustan Times. A vote for NDA is a vote for a better investment: PM Modi’s poll pitch in Madurai Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the citizens of Tamil Nadu to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying it is working for the development of the southern state in all its aspects. Read more Covid vaccine causing deaths? AEFI experts say there is insufficient evidence Most of the eight deaths analyzed for serious adverse events following immunization (AEFI) against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) had a temporal relationship, but definitive evidence is insufficient for a vaccine-causing event, the committee national carrying out the causal assessment of the outcomes of these deaths has found. Read more Maharashtra CM to hold meeting on Covid; stricter borders probably from the weekend Amid growing Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called a high-level meeting on Friday evening to take stock of the situation. Read more Mumbai, the cocaine capital of India The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has designated Mumbai as the cocaine capital of India, saying other metropolitan cities are not lagging behind with the drug mafia spreading its tentacles in India, Canada and in Australia. Read more 10 years after April 2, 2011, what are the 15 Indian cricketers who won the World Cup currently doing? Over a billion dreams came true exactly 10 years ago, on April 2, 2011. But amazing as it sounds, the Indias XI in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka has never played. together after that fateful night at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read more Mom-to-be Dia Mirza is the queen of caftans and casual dresses, the proof in photos Newlywed Dia Mirza recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi on social media and has taken the internet by storm. Read more Tom & Jerry Movie Review: Iconic Cartoon Characters Crash A Big Fat Bollywood Wedding My apologies if the Tom & Jerry hybrid live-action / animation film directed by Tim Story meets your expectations. The Coen brothers were not available. Read more Kerala medical students groove in Rasputin by the Boney M. Watch group Have you ever seen dance videos that make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg? Well, here’s one of those videos. It shows two medical students dancing on Rasputin by the Boney M. Read more Watch: First Group of Military Police Women Prepare to Join Indian Army

