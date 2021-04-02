UAE projects power in India-Pakistan reconciliation talks





After years of growing friction, India and Pakistan in recent weeks have moved towards some sort of detente, with one surprising interlocutor apparently encouraging the two to bury the hatchet: the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE’s involvement in South Asia is nothing new, but Abu Dhabi appears to be playing a larger diplomatic role, which analysts say is a chance for the wealthy Gulf nation to further project its power.

Last month, India and Pakistan issued a rare joint statement agreeing to abide by a 2003 ceasefire along the heavily militarized border in the disputed territory of Kashmir.

UAE helped negotiate India-Pakistan peace talks: report

Five days later, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed visited New Delhi to ensure the deal moves forward.

An unnamed UAE diplomat told Bloomberg that the UAE plays a central role in countries reaffirming the 2003 ceasefire agreement. Yet Abu Dhabi’s level of influence remains in dispute, India, with Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates refusing to publicly recognize the peace talks.

MEE repeatedly requested comments from India, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, but they all declined.

An Indian government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “There is no discussion here in political circles about this deal, either way.”

Michael Kugelman, who serves as deputy director of the Asia program at the Woodrow Wilson Center, said he was not surprised that both sides refused to acknowledge the potential talks.

“Each side has different reasons for wanting to remain silent,” Kugelman told Middle East Eye.

“India does not like external mediation in its disputes with Pakistan, so it would not like to recognize it. And Pakistan has described the border ceasefire as part of a simple bilateral negotiation with the India to reduce border violence.

“For the UAE to help facilitate talks months before the ceasefire is announced would simply go against this rhetoric.”

UAE plays a ‘silent role’

The level of UAE involvement and influence in warming India-Pakistan relations is questioned.

AS Dulat, former head of India’s foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, believes the UAE has most likely played a “low profile” in the talks.

“I wouldn’t know if the UAE had a role or not. But if it did, then it must be a low-key role because nobody wants to talk about it,” Dulat told MEE.

Abu Dhabi would have already played the role of mediator. In 2019, it was said that the Emiratis had helped negotiate the release of an Indian pilot captured by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the UAE continues to forge ties with India, through joint military exercises and information exchange.

This month, Islamabad convinced the UAE to roll over a billion dollar loan for another year – sparking speculation that the Emiratis used their influence to pressure Pakistan into it. begins talks with India.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has dropped calls for India to reverse its decision to revoke autonomy in Indian-administered Kashmir (AFP)

Kugelman believes Pakistan’s loan to the United Arab Emirates is only a small part of the story and calls into question the Gulf country’s intentions to start talks, although Abu Dhabi has good relations with the United Arab Emirates. two countries.

“The UAE is keen to project its influence, so this is a natural fit for Abu Dhabi. That said, we must not exaggerate the role of the UAE, which is not akin to Qatar and the Taliban,” Kugelman points out, referring to the role played by Doha in facilitating a peace deal between the Taliban and Washington in February 2020.

“The UAE facilitated the talks and encouraged the two sides to keep talking, but the UAE is unable to go any further. The fundamental issues at stake – Kashmir for Pakistan and terrorism for India – are too complex and entrenched for a third party to get involved, and India rejects any third party intervention in the Kashmir dispute. “

A UAE government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the UAE had also become “increasingly” concerned about Pakistan’s “manipulation” of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC ).

“The UAE facilitated the talks and encouraged the two sides to keep talking, but the UAE is unable to go further. The fundamental issues involved are too complex ‘

-Michael Kugelman, Analyst

Last November, Islamabad won in the OIC after convincing the organization to support a resolution condemning India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status.

“We need members to stay on track and not facilitate separate dialogues on issues such as Kashmir, which dilutes the agenda set by the OIC,” the UAE official said.

The last time the two nuclear nations came close to sitting at the same table was under the former Pakistani military ruler, General Pervez Musharraf.

His effort for dialogue came in the hope of fighting for better coordination with India. But unlike Musharraf, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan must face off against Indian warmonger nationalist leader Narendra Modi.

Until recently, Khan’s main condition for re-engagement with Modi was the reversal of his decision to revoke Section 370, which removed autonomy from India-administered Kashmir.

The Pakistani prime minister has since dropped the request, with many wondering why.

“Is Pakistan just trying to make room for maneuver to assert its demands in the future, or have its core preferences on long-standing issues like Kashmir changed?” asks Afyandyar Mir, postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia: why Kashmir won’t stop Riyadh’s rush to embrace India

“It is too early to tell, but there are signs that Pakistan’s military rulers do not want to abandon Kashmir and are feeling the cost.”

Dulat echoes Mir’s misgivings and asks what led Pakistan to engage in bilateral talks with India.

“Khan will have to see what Prime Minister Modi decides if he thinks it is the right decision, no one will stop him from India,” Dulat said.

“There will be cynics who will wonder why Pakistan is suddenly approaching India, but you have to remember that this is a repeat of what General Musharraf went through. However, Musharraf was Commander-in-Chief, and he wasn’t responding to anyone, “he adds.

“I consider Imran Khan to be in a weaker position than former President General Musharraf, because this current window of opportunity is much smaller and must be grasped by both sides with both hands.”

Despite previous apprehensions, the tide seems to be changing with Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa saying it is time to “bury the past and move on” and resume peace talks.

“I have a feeling the two countries are starting to work on a major announcement. The leaks we see in the Indian press from the Indian government – which offer positive reviews from the Pakistani military chief – appear to be an operation that prepares the ground for lasting engagement, ”says Mir.

“But we’ve been here in some ways before, so we should have moderate expectations of what might come of it. Nonetheless, it’s an important time for South Asia.”

