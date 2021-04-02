Prabowo Subianto wins as 2024 presidential candidate, but not strong yet





DRAWING. Poll: Prabowo Subianto has the upper hand as strongest presidential candidate in 2024, but not strong yet

Journalist: I knew Laoli | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The 2024 presidential election appears to be busy although it is still long. The names of strong candidates emerged more and more. Based on the survey results published by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC), Prabowo Subianto emerged with the highest electability. In a closed simulation, the figure for Gerindra’s general chairman reached 20.8%. The second position was held by Anies Baswedan with 13.1% and followed by Ganjar Pranowo with 12%. There is also Ridwan Kamil who is lagging behind at 6.7%. Meanwhile, in an open simulation, Prabowo also takes the top spot with an electability of 13.4%, the highest compared to other numbers. Despite being senior, SMRC executive director Sirajuddin Abbas said Prabowo’s current position was not yet convincing. The reason is that the value pocketed by the Minister of Defense is still lower than Joko Widodo’s eligibility three years before the 2019 presidential election.

At that time, Jokowi had up to 30% eligibility. Read also: Recent survey indicator: Anies is the most chosen by young people to become president “If in March 2021 the eligibility is 20%, it will be difficult for Prabowo to win the 2024 presidential election,” Abbas said in an official statement on Friday (2/4). On another occasion, Ridwan Kamil admitted that he was still focused on performing his duties as governor of West Java. He hasn’t really responded to the surge in survey results around 2024. However, he does not rule out the possibility of advancing as a presidential candidate if there is indeed a way open for him. “For 2024, if the road is open, I will be Bismillah. All this, I never dreamed. Before, I also never dreamed of becoming a governor. But, suddenly, Alhamdulillah,” he said. declared. In another survey released by Indonesian Political Indicators last week, Ridwan Kamil was also included in the top three presidential candidates chosen by young people along with two other prominent figures, namely Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used in store. HAPPY SHOP.



