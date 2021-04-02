Turkish ETFs Dive After Two Central Bank Executives Fired





Turkish ETFs have lost more than 20% since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked Naci Agbal, governor of Turkey’s Hawkish central bank, on March 19e. The sudden move worried investors about undue political influence on central bank matters, especially as the country faces runaway inflation that is rising too quickly. 10 days after this ouster, Turkey is once again making headlines as musical chairs continue to operate at the central bank. The 29e in March, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck again and dismissed Murat Cetinkaya, vice-governor of the central bank. What is happening in Turkey? And what are the consequences for investors in Turkish ETFs? Turkish ETFs plunged as news sparked massive sell-off in the stock market The six Turkish ETFs available around the world followed the news. While the group was collectively up + 7.8% on March 19e, their performance fell on March 22nd, in line with Turkish stocks. This took their 2021 performance into negative territory to -11.1% (in other words, a one-day drop of over 17%). The sale was also accompanied by a peak in volumes. Turkish ETFs saw an exceptional increase in stock market activity (the volumes of shares traded) as investors panicked by selling their investments in the wake of the March 22 newsnd. Cumulative performance and daily volumes of Turkish equity ETFs, data as of 2021-30-03 Despite the sudden uncertainty around Turkey, investors are not pulling the messenger (ETF). Turkish ETFs are passive trackers. They replicate the performance of Turkish stock indices such as the MSCI Daily Emerging Markets Turkey Index. Following the initial shock, ETF investors even seemed to view the price drop as a buying opportunity. Turkish ETFs posted record inflows of $ 16 million on 23rd Of March. This is the largest flow of new money into these ETFs in nearly six months, and it came just a day after the record 17% decline. These flows could come from foreign investors for whom the fall in the value of the lira increases their negotiating power. This allows them to buy cheaper Turkish stocks, betting on a short-term reversal. Cumulative performance and daily flows of Turkish equity ETFs, data as of 2021-03-31 Yet, we cannot fail to notice that the trend has since reversed. With performance remaining in the red, more investors sold their positions than bought others, which is shown on the chart as net exits over the past few days. Investors were already avoiding Turkish ETFs, but for other reasons If anything, investors dislike Turkish stocks is not a new story. The segment has experienced regular releases for several years. ETF investors took back $ 110 million and $ 237 million in assets in 2020 and 2019 respectively, leaving the segment with just $ 445 million in assets as of 31.st March 2021. One-year performance and cumulative flows of Turkish equity ETFs, data as of 2021-03-31 Conclusion Recent events in Turkey illustrate how ETFs can help investors navigate the markets and execute tactical bets. Turkish ETFs provide easy access to or exit from Turkish stocks whenever needed. Finally, for those who have been convinced by The Erdogans recently called on a foreign investor to reap the same gains as before the Lira crisis, they can still make their selection here.

