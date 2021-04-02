PM Modi travels 5000 km in 48 hours on the country trail





As the main election campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi crisscrosses almost the entire nation in 48 hours while polling in states linked to the polls. On Thursday, he campaigned in Assam and West Bengal, then landed in Tamil Nadu on the evening where he received blessings at the Meenakshi temple in Madurai. The prime minister will speak at public meetings in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Friday before returning to Assam for a rally and two in Bengal. In all, he would have traveled more than 5,000 kilometers in 48 hours. Prime Minister Modi will address rallies on Friday in Madurai and Nagercoil in Kanyakumari, India’s southernmost tip. He also has two gatherings in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. On April 3, PM Modi will hold public meetings in Tamulpur, Assam, and Tarakeswar and Sonarpur, West Bengal. Since the announcement of the election dates, the Prime Minister has organized 16 rallies, the most concentrated in the acute battle of Bengal. The four Fridays would add up to 20 so far. Those who have followed Narendra Modi as prime minister know that in over seven years as the country’s top leader, he hasn’t taken a single day off. Even on important days and holidays, he is spotted in public. For example, he celebrates Diwali every year with the country’s jawans. Women from across the country come to bind rakhi to the prime minister on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Whether it’s panchayat polls or parliamentary elections: the biggest campaign star and BJP election mascot is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party is seeking to vote on its behalf in Bengal’s busy elections where it faces a daunting challenge from the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. In the current Assembly elections, the BJP seeks to wrest Bengal from the TMC, to retain power in Assam, to secure a victory in the territory of the Union of Pondicherry and to make its presence felt in the states of southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala. National party chairman JP Nadda and union interior minister Amit Shah have similarly busy campaign schedules. While Nadda was in Kerala all day Thursday, the national president of the BJP will be in Assam on Friday. Interior Minister Amit Shah, who was in Bengal on Tuesday, then traveled south to Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu, will return to Bengal for a day of prospecting on Friday.

