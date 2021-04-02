David Treadwell: Donald Trump faces his creator





Satire Alert: Considering that yesterday was April Fool’s Day and Easter is two days away, it seemed right, somehow, to create an imaginary room in which Donald Trump apologizes for all of his past sins.

Dear God (and America),

As Easter approaches, what my white evangelical Christian supporters tell me is a big deal in their religion, I thought it was time to make it clear and apologize for the life I have lived and the presidency that I held. Maybe I can still get into Heaven because that other place over there is too hot for someone with a little weight problem.

First, I ask forgiveness from all the women I have abused in my life. When I was younger, richer, and thinner, I could get away with this macho thing most of the time. It’s harder now that I’m older and heavier. Unfortunately, the chick magnet label is no longer suitable. Moreover, I do not have the means to hire other lawyers to defend me. By the way, thank goodness Jeffrey Epstein is dead; if he hadn’t, I might have had some explanation.

Then I apologize to Mike Pence, my loyal VP, for pushing my followers on him on January 6th. Mike did what he was supposed to do, always congratulating me, and then after refusing to overturn the election, I threw him under the bus and almost in the executioners’ noose. I understand why Mike is mad at me, even though he could have done me that last favor.

And then there are all the contractors that I didn’t pay for the services they provided and the towns that I tricked into getting tax breaks for my properties. Maybe it wasn’t fair, even though it sounded smart at the time. I admit that I hate when people stiffen me up.

And then there is the time when I questioned the birthplace of Barack Obama. It was a cheap stunt, although it did bring out the racist vote, which helped me get elected. Come to think of it, I haven’t been very nice to Americans who are neither white nor Christian.

And I feel sorry for all the people who spent thousands of their hard-earned dollars paying for classes and workshops at Trump University. PT Barnum was right when he said there was a sucker born every minute. In my defense, no one forced these people to register.

And then there are all the people who gave their money to the Trump Foundation, thinking they were doing something good for the world. Well, they did something good for me and my family, but the troublemaker government shut down the Foundation.

Guess I should apologize to all those white evangelical Christians for pretending I was one of them even though I never went to church or took Christianity to the serious. Damn, I don’t even know how to hold the Bible upside down. But if I hadn’t chained these Christians, I wouldn’t have been elected.

I apologize to all the golfers around the world for, how can I put this gently, taking liberties on the golf course. Rick Reilly aptly called me in his book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.

I apologize to all my kids for not being the best father in the world, for cheating on their mothers and everything. In all honesty, I taught the three oldest kids (Ivanka, Donald and Eric) a lot about how to do whatever it takes to make money and not let the legal niceties get in the way. . And I feel bad for ignoring my daughter Tiffany and my youngest child, Baron.

Oh, and then there’s my niece Mary Trump who wrote this eye-opening book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. I have to admit Mary had my number, but don’t feel too sorry for her. She got rich writing this book. Sorry, I stiffened your father, Mary.

As everyone knows, I have been thinking about Georgia for the past few months, but not in a good way. I should have graciously stepped back and not disparaged all those Republican election officials, but I just got carried away as I often do. Sorry guys.

This whole Capitol invasion thing on January 6th didn’t work out the way I expected. I thought my staunch supporters would just walk into Capitol Hill, wave their guns and settle things by calling off the election.

But some of them got carried away and I heard some people died, and nobody feels good about it. I still think Antifa was involved in one way or another, but the investigation should clear things up.

And then there’s the whole COVID nuisance. I honestly thought it was a hoax or it would go away. I guess I was wrong. A few people have died who could have lived if I had handled the situation more forcefully, as I do with people who don’t like me. Anyway, I wish I could have done this whole virus again.

Finally, I have to make amends to all the members of the media I kept calling Fake News. They were just doing their job; I was just doing what I needed to do to keep my loyal constituents on fire. You have to do what you have to do, I guess. Maybe they’ll even write a favorable article about me for writing that apology letter, but I won’t hold my breath. We’ll see what happens.

I’m sure I missed a few things, but I’m tired. I have to go to bed, because I have an early start time in the morning.

Sincerely, Donald J. Trump Your Favorite President

David Treadwell, a writer from Brunswick, welcomes comments and suggestions for future Just a Little Old columns.[email protected].

