Pakistan posts highest inflation in months at 9.1 pc





ANI | Updated: April 02, 2021 2:21 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Following a spike in food and electricity prices, especially in rural areas of the country, inflation in Pakistan jumped to over 9% in March, the highest rate high for several months, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday recorded an inflation rate of 9.1% three days after Prime Minister Imran Khan sacked Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, accused of not controlling inflation, although the real reason is the autonomy of the central bank. Electricity rates were 31.5% higher than the previous year, according to the bureau, and almost all kitchen items saw double-digit price increases. In addition, egg prices were 64% higher than in 2020, wheat prices were 35% higher, followed by an average increase of 24% in sugar prices, 19% in wheat flour, 20 % of legumes and 17 percent in vegetable ghee.

There has been a significant increase in inflation in rural areas compared to cities, with the PBS reporting an increase from 8.8% to 9.5%, according to The Express Tribune. also rose more in rural areas than in urban centers, with a jump of 9.1% to 11.1% – a 2% increase in one month. The double-digit price increase suggested that it did not It was no easier for middle and lower income groups to manage cooking with limited resources. Pakistan has been criticized by civilians for high commodity prices. Last month, several farmers protested the federal government and staged a “ tractor march ” to enforce their “ legitimate demands. ” With the unprecedented wheat and sugar crisis wreaking havoc in the country country, Imran Khan’s government has also been criticized by the opposition. parties, including the 11-party opposition alliance – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – for ignoring the plight of farmers. (ANI)

