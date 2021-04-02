Donald Trump now faces up to 30 different lawsuits





EVEN as he left the White House in January, many lawyers and experts predicted Donald Trump would be in court soon.

The former US president, who enjoyed immunity from criminal charges and civil matters in the White House, now faces up to 30 different lawsuits, some dating back to before his presidency.

The Independent said last week that over his lifetime Trump would have “faced around 4,000 cases, plus two (unsuccessful) indictments, two (successful) divorces, six bankruptcies and 26 allegations of sexual misconduct “.

Trump is currently the subject of a New York state investigation into suspected financial irregularities, while Georgia state officials investigate his alleged attempt to “fix” the election. He is also facing two libel cases from alleged victims of sex crimes after claiming the two women were lying.

Two members of the Democratic Congress have sued the riot that ravaged the Capitol on January 6 and left five people dead.

Jason Miller, a senior Trump adviser, said in response to the lawsuits that the president did not organize the riot and “did not incite or conspire to incite violence on Capitol Hill on January 6.”

Yet it is the last civil case filed this week against Trump in Washington that could be the most damaging, as it was raised by two ordinary Capitol Hill police officers who were caught in the riot.

The lawsuit was widely reported by the Washington Post and other news outlets, with statements made in the federal case by officers James Blassingame and Sindey Hemby, with details of their horrific experiences and the injuries they suffered. suffered.

The costume says Constable Hemby was “attacked relentlessly, bleeding from a cut within an inch of his eye.” He had cuts and grazes on his face and hands and his body was stuck against a large metal door, repelling attacks ”.

“The threats and attacks against Officer Blassingame seemed endless,” says the prosecution. “Then a wave of insurgents pushed forward and slammed Blassingame against a stone column… He hit his spine and the back of his head and was unable to move. The police officer, who is black, said he had “lost count” of the number of times he had been called the N word.

Both officers blame Trump’s inaction for their physical and psychological trauma. The lawsuit adds, “For several hours after the mob stormed the Capitol, Trump had the ability to continue posting statements via traditional and social media, but refused.”

Trump’s lawyers have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos