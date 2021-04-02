Opinion: Autocracy vs. Democracy or China vs. America?

PATRICK BUCHANAN

By PATRICK J. BUCHANAN

“I have known Xi Jinping for a long time. (…) He has no democratic bone – with a small bone in his body,” Joe Biden said at his first press conference as president. ambled on:

“He’s one of the guys, like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future – democracy can’t work in an always complex world.

“It is clear, absolutely clear … that this is a battle between the usefulness of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies. … We have to prove that democracy works.”

This is how Biden defined the conflict between America and China in almost purely ideological terms.

“Listen… your kids or grandchildren are going to do their doctoral dissertation on who is successful: autocracy or democracy? Because that’s what’s at stake, not just with China. “













But is this really the goal of the conflict between America and China for economic, military and strategic supremacy – a fight between two political systems? And does Xi Jinping see it that way?

Does Xi see himself as the world champion of “autocracy” or as the nationalist leader of the Chinese people and Mao’s successor as the great helmsman who leads the party that decides the nation’s fate?

And are we Americans really the champions of the democracy camp in a great twilight struggle against “autocracy”?

How, then, to embrace as a NATO ally for 70 years the Republic of Turkey, which is led by the autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

Our Arab allies and partners include Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, who came to power in a military coup that toppled an elected government. The King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf monarchies, who could rightly be called not only monarchists but autocrats, are also aligned with us.

Are the King of Bahrain, the Emir of Kuwait and the Sultan of Oman in good standing of the American Club of Democracies?

Unlike Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin’s USSR, Xi’s China does not seem to seek to impose its political system on nations with which it has deep trade and trade relations such as Australia, Japan and South Korea. .

Where Nikita Khrushchev thundered: “Your children will live under socialism”, Xi is not.













Indeed, in the ideological struggle defined by Biden, it appears that it is the United States and Western democracies that demand that China respect our beliefs and values, and not the other way around.

Xi prioritizes China and its own people, the Han Chinese majority, also in the foreground. As for the tribal and ethno-national minorities in China – Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Tibetans, Mongols, Manchus, Hong Kong people – their rights are subordinate and restricted, as are the beliefs and value systems of Christians in most of the 50 or so Muslim countries.

Unlike America’s liberal elites who celebrate racial, religious, and ethnic diversity – the more the better – China’s rulers seem to fear racial, religious, ethnic, and ideological diversity as forces threatening the kind of disintegration that hit the Soviet Empire and the USSR.

And unlike Americans who worship at the altar of equality, the Chinese act on the belief that not all religious, racial and ethnic minorities have equal rights.

And while China’s growth in real and relative power and prosperity over the decades since Tiananmen Square in 1989 has been historic, US politics appear to have grown more toxic and racial divisions more resentful than they were not at the end of the Reagan era. .

Biden’s faith in the small “d” democracy also does not appear to have been shared by the men who founded the United States as a “republic, if you can keep it.” They did not see democracy as an object of veneration but as a danger to be avoided.

“Remember that democracy never lasts long,” wrote John Adams. “It wastes itself, runs out and kills itself soon. There has never been a democracy that has not committed suicide.”

At the end of a long life, Thomas Jefferson concluded: “A democracy is nothing more than a popular regime, where 51% of the population can take away the rights of the remaining 49%.”













Democracy and autocracy – of which monarchies and dictatorships are examples – are forms of government and not objects of worship. It is the country that engages the heart, not the system of government by which the country is governed. And it is the country which is the legitimate object of allegiance, loyalty and love. And that is the meaning of “America First”.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broken a President and Divided America Forever”.

