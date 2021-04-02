Making the CPEC greener





Surprisingly, Pakistan was not invited to the climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden, which will bring together 40 world leaders, including those from India, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Pakistan should certainly have been on the list of countries invited to this high-level summit scheduled for the end of April, which intends to signal Biden’s willingness to re-engage the United States in the fight against climate change. Climate change poses a serious threat to a populous country like Pakistan, which has consistently been ranked among the top 10 countries most facing current climate vulnerability, despite its insignificant ecological footprint.

The fact that climate change is a threat multiplier that could worsen existing rivalries is worrying for countries like India and Pakistan, which share rivers fed by the depletion of the Himalayan glacier. Bill Gates has rightly started to assert of late that while the Covid-19 pandemic has been unprecedentedly debilitating, its impacts will pale in comparison to the potential disruptions that lie ahead due to frequent climate disasters.

Tackling climate change is one of the few issues on which the United States believes it can cooperate with China, despite its growing strategic rivalry. While Biden invited China to the climate summit, U.S. policymakers are still limited in commenting on China’s potential to help solve this global problem. Gates, however, has been more open in his recent remarks applauding China’s determination to prioritize climate and its contributions to carbon reduction. In fact, he rightly pointed out how the world can benefit from China’s efforts to make green energy more affordable. Without China’s contributions, many of the key ingredients needed to tackle global emissions, such as rechargeable batteries and solar panels, would not be affordable, especially for poor, cash-strapped countries.

China has made impressive progress in building its power grid to use more renewable energy. Electric buses are obviously becoming the norm in many Chinese cities. However, China needs to strengthen its commitment to using renewable energy under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including its flagship China-Pakistan Energy Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

Speaking at the Climate Ambitions Summit at the end of last year (which marked the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement), Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the will to get Pakistan to produce 60% of its energy needs via renewable resources by 2030. To achieve this goal, the tsunami of trees is important, but not sufficient. The government needs to boost investment in renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, and convert existing coal plants to reduce their emissions. Pakistan must also import cleaner fuel and put in place effective mechanisms to prevent pollution.

The reporting of a few coal-fired CPEC projects being decommissioned and the development of the HydroChina Dawood Wind Power project near Karachi are good signs. But the need to tackle climate threats, instead of exacerbating them, requires even more attention in general, including within the framework of CPEC projects.

Politicians hoped that Pakistan could count on American largesse to help the “green” CPEC. While there is yet to be argued to woo such support, Pakistan’s omission from the Biden climate summit is not encouraging. It is therefore vital for Pakistan to start taking a closer look at China (and other bilateral and private investments in the country) to ensure that they comply with rigorous environmental impact assessments. . Pakistan should give higher priority to steering new CPEC projects towards solving the environmental challenges facing the country. Certainly China and Pakistan have a lot more work to do if they are serious about turning CPEC into a model for greening the ambitious BRI.

Posted in The Express Tribune, April 2, 2021.

