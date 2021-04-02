Politics
Boris Johnson warns of indoor reunion over Easter because jabs aren’t 100% effective
Boris Johnson has warned that vaccines do not offer 100% protection as the Easter holidays begin.
The Prime Minister reminded people that they still cannot meet indoors those outside their homes or bubbles, as beatings do not entirely remove the risk of transmission.
It comes after restrictions were relaxed on Monday, with the Rule of Six reintroducing both outdoor and outdoor sports and team activities now allowed.
In Q&A posted to his Twitter profile, Mr Johnson was asked if people could meet friends and family indoors if they were vaccinated.
He replied: And there I am afraid, the answer is no, because were not yet at this stage.
Were still very many in the world where you can meet friends and family in the open air under the rule of six or two households.
And while your friends and family may be vaccinated, vaccines do not provide 100% protection, and that’s why we just have to be careful.
We do not believe that they reduce or entirely eliminate the risk of transmission.
More than 31 million people have now received the first dose of a Covid vaccine across the UK, while four million have had the second.
No vaccine is 100% effective in stopping transmission of the virus, but those used have produced amazing results.
One dose of the Oxford vaccine reduced hospitalizations by up to 94%, four weeks after being trapped, according to a Scottish study last month.
Another study recently claimed that a dose of Pfizer or Oxford Covid vaccines can reduce the risk of hospitalization by up to 80% in those over 70.
Pfizer said yesterday that its vaccine provides protection against Covid for at least six months, including the South African variant which many feared evolved to evade antibodies.
Meanwhile, scientists said last week that people who receive the Pfizer vaccine after recovering from Covid could be seven times more immune.
It comes as England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty predicts local lockdowns are unlikely to return and Covid will eventually be treated the same as the flu.
