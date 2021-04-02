Mike Lindell promises ‘evidence’ of electoral fraud and Trump will return to White House by August





MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell predicts former President Donald Trump will return to the White House before the end of the year.

The controversial mustached businessman, whose February election film was criticized for its abundance of lies, claims to have gathered new “evidence” of fraud that will show that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and handed over to the government. President Joe Biden.

All the proof I have of everything will go to the Supreme Court, and the 2020 election is goodbye, “Lindell said on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannons War Room: Pandemic podcast.” Donald Trump will be back in office in August, ”he also said.

Dozens of electoral fraud lawsuits across the country have been dismissed by the courts. The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s latest election challenge earlier this month.

Election officials also dismissed allegations of widespread fraud, and Trump’s own Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a statement in November that the November 3 election was “the safest in American history.”

TRUMP SAYS ‘WE WILL SEE’ HOW THE 2022 ELECTIONS DECIDE BEFORE DECIDING ON THE 2024 RACE

Lindell told Newsweek he hired two companies, which were not named, who found “brand new material” that he said “will show all states what happened, not only swing states. ” These results will include “all cyber fingerprints with IP addresses, computer IDs” and will appear on its website, MikeLindellTV, the businessman said.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $ 1.3 billion libel action against Lindell for his claims that his voting machines were rigged.

“You’re also going to have MyPillow to attack Dominion in a counter-suit, and that goes to your First Amendment speech, Lindell said in response to the lawsuit. You’re going to make me go after them, counter-attack them.

Lindell, who was banned from Twitter in January for violating the company’s civic integrity policy, also says he’s working on Frank’s post, a social media platform, in the coming weeks which will be able to manage 1 billion users.

