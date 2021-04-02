More special: Hindu editorial on China’s tightening grip on Hong Kong





China is more keen to tighten its grip on Hong Kong than to expand democratic space



Hong Kong, China’s Special Administrative Region (SAR), has been the continent’s most important gateway to the world for the past 24 years. Since its transfer from British rule in 1997, the SAR has defied expectations that it would lose its unique identity. Unlike the continent, the unique model of a country, two systems guaranteed a high degree of autonomy and freedoms, including a free press, the right to protest, and an exuberant political scene with boisterous pro-democracy opposition. Perhaps, more importantly, for the hundreds of multinationals, it also enjoyed an independent judiciary, a stark contrast to the Communist Party-controlled courts across the border. This week, Beijing has dealt a blow to many of these unique freedoms. On March 30, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) approved sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system that will drastically reduce the share of directly elected representatives in the SAR Legislative Council (LegCo). President Xi Jinping has signed orders to enact amended annexes to the Hong Kong Basic Law, the constitution that governs the SAR and guarantees its autonomy, marking the biggest change since 1997. Whereas previously 35 of the 70 members of LegCos were directly elected, this number has now been reduced to 20, even as the size of the legislature has been increased to 90. The remaining 70 will be nominated by groups broadly in favor of the Legislature. ‘establishment, thus guaranteeing a majority. for the pro-Beijing camp in perpetuity. The most controversial change is the creation of an Applicant Eligibility Review Board to decide applicants’ eligibility and judge whether they are sufficiently patriotic. Its verdicts cannot be challenged in court, the only permanent independent institution. Beijing has justified the changes to ensure the patriots rule Hong Kong and in response to the 2019 protest movement, which was silenced by last year’s strict national security law. The protesters had demanded universal suffrage, promised during the 1997 handover. It was clear that the protest movement had broad support in the 2019 district council elections, after which the pro-democracy camp s ‘is found with 90% of the seats. This will not count for little now, as the amendments no longer give room for district councilors or the LegCo or the election committee. With the new change and the national security law in place, Beijing’s grip on Hong Kong is tighter than ever. Although Beijing has succeeded in allaying the concerns of the business community about the continued appeal of the mainland market, it is not yet any closer to winning the hearts and minds of Hong Kong people. By reducing the space for democratic representation, Beijing seems to have given up its efforts to do so, at least for now. The fact that the changes are presented by China as a historic political victory hardly changes the perception.

