Pak Imran Khan’s PM chairs meeting to review India ties





Islamabad [Pakistan], April 2 (NNA): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called a high-level meeting with the country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and senior Foreign Ministry officials to review Pakistan’s relations with the India, local media reported.

Khan will conduct a holistic review of the current state of relations between the two countries following recent developments, Geo News reported citing anonymous sources.

The meeting comes a day after the Pakistani federal cabinet backtracked on the Pakistan Economic Coordinating Committee (ECC) decision to allow the import of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India by land and sea routes.

If the ECC’s decision had been implemented, it would have led to the resumption of trade between the two countries after two years.

Pakistan unilaterally severed relations with India in August 2019 to protest against the repeal of Article 370 and the splitting of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

Pakistani leaders have toned down the rhetoric against India in recent weeks. The Pakistani government and the military have issued statements signaling the country’s desire to normalize ties between the two countries.

Pakistani army chief Jawed Qamar Bajwa said last month that “the time has come to bury the past and move on”. He called for a stable relationship between India and Pakistan as it is essential to unlock the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said India should take the first step in improving bilateral relations by tackling the Kashmir issue.

Last month, India and Pakistan also held the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (CIP) after a gap of more than two and a half years. A delegation from Pakistan arrived in New Delhi to meet with India under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

In February, India and Pakistan announced they had agreed to a Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire. (ANI)

