The uncertain future of online freedom of expression in Indonesia

Author: Titik Puji Rahayu, Airlangga University

For more than a decade, the Electronic Information and Transaction Law (ITE Law) has been the face of Internet governance in Indonesia. First passed in 2008, the law was later revised in 2016, giving the Indonesian government considerable power to control internet access in Indonesia.

Since the promulgation of laws, reports from Indonesian media recounted how a significant number of Indonesian internet users have found themselves caught up in court cases for their online posts. Academics also expressed concerns about how the law threatens freedom of expression. Since 2016 revisions, the Network for Freedom of Expression in Southeast Asia (SAFENet) and the Press Legal aid agency (LBH Pers) have demanded further revisions to the law to remove ambiguous provisions which they say have led to the undue criminalization of online speech.

The Indonesian government has long defended the law against proposed revisions. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology complaints that the problem is not the law itself, but its interpretation by the authorities responsible for applying it. In February 2021, President Joko Widodo declared that he would ask the House of Representatives to jointly revise the law to remove ambiguous articles. It sounds positive, but it’s too early to celebrate.

It is unclear which articles will be revised as a result of Widodos’ statement. The regulations on defamation (Article 27) and hoaxes and hate speech (Article 28) have the potential to suppress freedom of expression. But more importantly, section 40 (2a and 2b) grants the government the right to restrict Internet access. This article was an unforeseen outcome of the 2016 revision and has serious implications for Indonesian democracy.

This power to restrict Internet access was used during the political crisis in West Papua in June 2020. Claiming the spread of false information and disinformation during the crisis, the government has restricted internet access through internet throttling and an imposed blackout.

While revisions to the ITE law are urgently needed, they should not only target its ambiguous provisions on defamation, hoaxes and hate speech. Regulations on Internet access restrictions also need to be revised. Will the state have the right to restrict Internet access? Under what circumstances should Internet access be restricted? What is the procedure for implementing Internet access restrictions?

The ITE Act has not designated an independent regulatory body designated to regulate Internet use in Indonesia. The law states that the government (government) has the power to oversee the provision of the Internet. Section 1 of the law gives the government the right to control the provision of the Internet, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is currently responsible for supervising the provision of the Internet in Indonesia.

Indonesian National Police have arrested people for violating the content regulations of ITE libel, hoax and hate speech laws. This regulatory structure raises concerns about the independence of internet regulators, especially when business is against politicians or government officials.

It is essential to consider the establishment of an independent regulatory body to oversee the provision of internet services in Indonesia. This reflects the spirit of Reformasi period in Indonesia in 1998, where the public demanded that the government share its authority with independent regulatory agencies to strengthen political accountability. the International Telecommunication Union approve the creation of centralized regulatory agencies for the communications sectors of all countries, with an independent structure and accountable to the legislator.

Will the Indonesian executive and legislature revise the ITE law in the near future? Given recent headlines, the discourse has shifted from revising the law to formulating interpretation guidelines for government institutions responsible for implementing it. The Ministry for the Coordination of Politics, Legal Affairs and Security said the revision plan and the formulation of interpretation guidelines are taking place simultaneously.

Despite this apparent progress, the government has left key questions unanswered. Which articles need to be revised? What articles should be provided with interpretation guidelines? What is the legal value of the ITE interpretation guidelines? Will the guidelines guarantee freedom of expression and protect those who criticize the government? How will the government balance the process of reviewing the law and developing interpretation guidelines? Could the two processes inhibit each other? Ultimately, the future of online freedom of expression in Indonesia remains uncertain.

Titik Puji Rahayu is Senior Lecturer in the Department of Communications, Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Airlangga University, Surabaya.