Boris Johnson explains why fully vaccinated people can’t meet indoors





Boris Johnson has warned that fully vaccinated people cannot meet indoors and must stay outdoors. From May 17 at the earliest, most outside social contact rules will be lifted, although gatherings of more than 30 people will remain illegal. Indoors, the six or two household rule will apply – although the government has said it will continue to examine whether it is safe to increase that number. Currently, the rules in England have been relaxed to allow groups of up to six people, from any number of households, or a group of any size of up to two households, to congregate in parks and gardens. But the Prime Minister said strictly that no one should be allowed to enter your house. Mr Johnson was asked: "Can I now meet my friends and family indoors if they are vaccinated." In response, the Prime Minister said the answer was a resounding "no". He said, "There, I'm afraid the answer is no because we're not there yet. "There are still plenty of us around the world where you can meet friends and family outdoors under the six or two household rule. "And although your friends and family may be vaccinated, vaccines do not provide 100% protection and that is why we have to be careful. "We do not believe that they reduce or entirely eliminate the risk of transmission."







