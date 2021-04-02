Avantika, Imran Khan’s ex-wife, asks Google for help after restaurant lounges ‘shut down’





Actor Imran Khan’s former wife Avantika Malik recently reached out to Google to ask for their help after her Japanese food restaurant Mizu showed “ Closed ” on Google. Amid these uncertain times, Avantika explained that she was struggling with this “ closed ” error on Google. She revealed that she was running from pillar to post to correct the error, but nothing seems to pay off as a constant of error.

Avantika Malik’s call for help

The 33-year-old said she was suffering a heavy loss with the mistake and reminded people that the restaurant is open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. “It’s a call for HELP !! @googleindia we have done everything in our power to help you correct this error. We are not closed and very OPEN from 12pm to 8pm. Considering the situation current pandemic you are literally killing us, we can’t afford no one to think we are closed. HELP !! @googleindia @mizuizakaya @samurai_cook @ vedantmalik14 #mizuizakaya #googleindia #helpmegoogle. “In addition to sharing the issues, Avantika has also shared a screenshot of a conversation where the person wrote about repeated efforts to change the error manually, but nothing happened. Finally, the person participating in the discussions said that they have done everything possible and that it is now up to Google to fix it.

In November 2020, Avantika Malik shared another cryptic note on healing. She took to her Instagram Stories to share this thoughtful and deep post about healing. Avantika Malik took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post about healing and suffering. His message read: Sit with it. Instead of drinking it, smoking it, sleeping it, gnawing it, fucking it, running away from it. Sit down with it. Healing takes place through feeling. While sharing the same, she wrote, I heal. She also added a pink I am healing gif to the story. The Katti Batti actor married Avantika Malik in 2011, but the couple have been in the news about their split since May of last year. They separated after eight years of marriage.

(Image credit: Instagram)

