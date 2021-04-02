Who can win Karachis NA-249?





NA-249 is an important constituency. Located in Pakistan’s most populous city, Karachi, it currently has over 300,000 registered voters. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

For now, it would be premature to predict with any certainty who will win the by-elections of NA-249 (Karachi West-2), a crucial Baldia Town seat that became vacant after Prime Minister Imran Khan rescued his politician in the blue eyes Faisal Vawda. and helped him succeed in the Senate.

At the moment, Vawda is under investigation for holding dual citizenship at the time of the 2018 national election. Fears in the ruling party were that he could be disqualified from the lower house if the case were to be against him, which is why he is now a senator.

The last time, in 2018, PTI won the seat, but by a narrow margin.

This time around, in the by-ballots on April 29, voter turnout could be low.

One of the reasons is that the constituency is made up mostly of workers and the working class. With the ballot taking place on Thursday, a working day, candidates and parties will have to do additional logistical work to pick and drop voters at polling stations.

Read more: Pakistan Election Commission announces partial voting schedule for Karachi NA-249

Second, Election Day will be during Ramazan, on a hot day, which means that few people are likely to leave their homes to vote.

Third, the participation rate in by-elections is generally low.

All of these factors could create a surprise on the last day.

Even in the 2018 general election, out of 340,000 registered voters, the winner, Vawda, got just 35,344 votes, while the runner-up got 34,625 votes and the runner-up about 24,000 votes.

NA-249- the constituency

NA-249 is ethnically divided between the Punjabis, Pashtuns, and an Urdu speaking population. It also has a fairly solid religious vote bank.

Then there are different tribes such as Mahsuds and Afridis as well as Kashmiris and Hazaras in the region.

In the 2018 election, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf surprised many by sweeping the ballot boxes in Karachi winning 14 out of 20 seats. In 2013, they had only won one seat in the National Assembly. from the city.

Of all the seats won by PTI, NA-249 presented the most interesting scenario.

NA-249 by-election: GDA seeks support from the PTI for its candidate

For the first time, a member of the Sharif family had decided to come to Karachi, and not just anyone, Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister of Punjab.

In the past, the late PML-N leader Ejaz Shafi had won this seat twice, which is why all polls and predictions were in favor of Shehbaz Sharif winning. But Faisal Vawda turned the tables and won with 600 more votes.

Another surprising factor is that the votes cast in favor of the new party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), whose candidate Mufti Abid Mubarak pocketed 23,981 ballots. While MQM-Ps candidate Aslam Shah got only 13,534 votes and PPP Syed Attaullah Subhan got 10,307 votes.

Given the general polls, the by-elections will likely be contested between three political parties, the PTI, the PML-N and the TLP.

The TLP is also a strong candidate, as the PTI won the NA seat in the constituency, the TLP candidate won the provincial seat in the same region.

Who is in the race?

The two prominent names vying for the by-ballots are Miftah Ismail, leader of the PML-N, and Mustafa Kamal, Pak-Sarzameen Partys (PSP).

The latter must really overcome history to win this seat since the PSP candidate in 2018 only obtained 1600 votes.

Ismail recently expressed to me his concern over the decision of the Pakistan Election Commission to hold elections on a working day, which he said will be a disadvantage for all political parties.

Read more: Unique election campaign of a Pakistani candymaker

If we manage to get voters to the polls, we have a fair chance, he said, but we all know this is a constituency where the majority is from the working class.

He also agreed that it would be a trio fight between PML-N, PTI and TLP, but did not rule out that the MQM was also a serious contender in the race.

Ismail further confirmed that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will travel to Karachi to lead the rally in NA-249 before the polls. Her presence will surely give the campaign a boost, especially among female voters, the candidate said.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman is also convinced that his party’s candidate is a winner. Our candidate Amjad Iqbal Afridi is a local from the same constituency who is not only an active party worker, but has lived there for 22 years, Zaman told me.

But recently, internal PTI differences also emerged when PTI MPA Shahzad Awan announced that he would challenge the seat independently. Zaman dismissed this as an inconvenience, adding that the prime minister asked Awan to support Afridi as well.

While PSP leader and former mayor Mustafa Kamal, who took a risk by putting himself in the race, believes the kind of response he gets in the constituency has a good chance. I did a lot for the people of this constituency when I was a Nazim in 2002 and people still remember all that work, he told me.

Read more: NA 249 Karachi by-poll: PPP rejects PML-N’s request to withdraw candidate

But PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that although the PPP came fifth in national polls, they expect a better result as the party recently retained its seats in the two by-elections held in the province. I see a chance for my party as the PTI vote bank has declined and there is also no PML-Ns Shahbaz Sharif showing up this time around, he said recently.

Another candidate, the newly elected senator of the MQM-Pakistans, Faisal Subzwari, believed that the MQM-P had in the past won in this seat. We plan to regain that seat and there is little or no possibility of an alliance with PTI, he told me.

Why is NA-249 important?

After the Daska by-election, NA-249 will be crucial for the victory of the PML-N and the PTI.

For Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also one of 14 MPs who won from Karachi, the general perception of the PTI in Karachi is that its elected representatives have not performed well.

For the record, Khan first contested Burns Road in Karachi in 1997, about a year after his party was launched.

Electorally, Karachi, a city of over 16 million inhabitants, no longer belongs to a political party, an ethnic group or a community. NA-249 may be an important contest, but the real political battle will lie in the local elections that have yet to take place.

Abbas is a senior columnist and analyst for GEO, The News and Jang. He tweets @MazharAbbasGEO

