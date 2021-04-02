Indonesia’s One Map initiative risks conflict by ignoring indigenous lands, World News





An ambitious Indonesian project to create a single land area database and end conflict is doomed to fail unless it includes maps created by indigenous communities, advocates said on Friday. . The One Map policy, rolled out ten years ago and expected to be completed by the end of 2020, aimed to merge 85 thematic maps of the sprawling archipelago’s 34 provinces into a single map, with local communities involved to help resolve conflicting claims. But to date, the One Map portal is only accessible to government authorities and does not include maps created by indigenous groups, said Rukka Sombolinggi, secretary general of the Archipelago Indigenous Peoples Alliance ( AMAN). “The process was meant to be participatory but we were not consulted at all,” she said, adding that AMAN had submitted maps covering approximately 11 million hectares (27 million acres) of land. indigenous. “We have been campaigning for decades for our customary lands to be recognized and to include indigenous lands on government maps … not including our lands in One Map is very frustrating and makes us even more fearful of losing our land. Indonesian President Joko Widodo introduced legislation to issue titles to the landless and pledged to return nearly 13 million hectares of land to indigenous peoples after a 2013 court ruling that removed customary forests from the land. state control. But progress has been slow and indigenous groups have criticized the government’s recognition of the only “clean and clear” land that excludes areas that are contested. Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, ordered government officials to quickly resolve land disputes and favor communities with previous claims to land ceded to palm oil concessions and mining developers. The authorities identify all indigenous lands in dispute and will resolve any conflicts, said Dodi Slamet Riyadi, a senior government official leading the One Map policy. Although “urgent”, the One Map policy has been delayed by the identification of more than 77 million hectares of disputed land, the addition of 72 new thematic maps and movement restrictions due to the pandemic coronavirus, he added. “Not all spatial data is publicly available now because we cannot guarantee the quality … we are focused on improving the quality of the data and hope to make it publicly available,” he said. declared. In addition to the lack of indigenous cards, the “omnibus” job creation bill passed in October to stimulate investment but criticized by unions and environmentalists for watering down protections could worsen land disputes, said Adi Pradana at the World Resources Institute Indonesia (WRI). “The One Map, as well as the Omnibus law, could neglect participatory maps and the process of participatory conflict resolution, thus exacerbating conflicts on the ground,” said Pradana, whose think tank compiles data for One Map in four provinces. WRI works with local authorities, civil society groups and communities to help resolve disputes and recognize customary lands, said Pradana, governance officer for WRI’s One Map initiative. A similar approach is needed for the One Map project, he added. “The process is not transparent and inclusive now,” Pradana said. “The government needs to be more transparent on One Map to gain more public support and reduce conflict.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos