Boris Johnson warns not to meet indoors until Easter weekend because vaccines are not 100% effective





< class=""> “/> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%;"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned people not to end up inside (Photo: Getty Images) Lockdown restrictions are now gradually easing across the UK, with stay-at-home orders now no longer in place in England, Scotland and Wales. Guidelines have changed to stay local for those parts of the country, while stay-at-home advice in Northern Ireland will be relaxed from April 12. But while the rules can be relaxed, with Britons now able to meet up to six people in gardens and outdoor spaces, the PM has warned that caution is in order. Can I meet people inside? While people can meet in outdoor spaces in all parts of the UK, the rules for indoor mixing have not yet changed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned people should not end up inside, even though all parties have received their Covid-19 vaccinations. Mr Johnson stressed that even though family and friends have been vaccinated, vaccines do not provide 100% protection and as such people should continue to be careful. Clarifying the rules for indoor mixing on Friday (April 2), the Prime Minister said: “You can get together as two households or six people outside. The outside is much safer than the inside in this. which concerns the spread of the virus. “Can I now meet my friends and family indoors if they are vaccinated?” “There, I’m afraid the answer is no, because we are not at this point yet, there are still very many of us in the world where you can meet friends and family outside under the six or two household rule and even though your friends and family members can be vaccinated, vaccines do not protect 100% and that is why we just have to be careful. “We do not believe that they reduce or entirely eliminate the risk of transmission.” As such, the guidelines say that domestic mixing indoors will not be allowed until much later in the year, with all restrictions in England not due to be lifted until July. What are the rules for outdoor gatherings? Indoor mixing is still banned under current rules, but here are the rules on outdoor gatherings across the UK. England From March 20, groups of up to six people in England can meet outdoors, including in a public space or private garden. Groups of up to six people, or two households, are allowed to meet outside. People who are in a support bubble will count as part of the same household, but those who are not should continue to distance themselves socially from each other. Scotland In Scotland, groups of four from two households are allowed to meet outdoors where the group includes an adult over 18 years old. When everyone is between 12 and 17 years old, a group of four people from four households is allowed to meet outside. Wales In Wales, people are allowed to meet other people outside their household outside in a group of up to six people from two households. Children under 11 do not count towards the total and people can gather in public spaces or private gardens. It is forbidden to enter another person’s house except for essential purposes, for example if you are a contractor carrying out work in a house. North Ireland As of April 1, residents of Northern Ireland can come together for outdoor exercise in groups of 10 people from two households. Six people from two different households can also meet in a private garden. People are advised to socially distance themselves from anyone who is not in their household.

