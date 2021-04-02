Inside Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle’s new Florida mansion





Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle just shelled out $ 9.7 million for a mansion in Florida.

And it looks like they got a good deal.

The house was originally listed in 2017 for a whopping $ 19.9 million, according to property records. But after three years on the market and a $ 10 million price cut, the house was eventually sold to Trump Jr., 43, and his girlfriend, 52, who recently revealed she already feels married to him.

The sale came two and a half months after the couple exited the Big Apple in the wake of the 2020 election results.

They can’t stay in New York. They were tortured in the streets, a source close to the family previously told the Post, noting at the time that they would be examining a property in Jupiter.

Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle Spend $ 9.7 Million on New Florida Home.Realtor.com; Getty

The city of Florida is currently where Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, lives with their five children, including a nearby Trump-branded golf course, the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter.

The very designer veranda, with cemented arches. Realtor.com The well maintained back yard with a pool and lush garden wall. Realtor.com The expansive patio overlooking the Loxahatchee River. Realtor.com A wide shot of the exterior of the Florida home. Realtor.com

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle sold their Bridgehampton home for $ 8.14 million in an off-market deal before they moved, a source exclusively told Page Six in March.

Their new home includes six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and spans 11,270 square feet.

Located in a gated community, the listing reveals that the property has just undergone a “massive update”, to include “new contemporary white and clean finishes”.

The breakfast area located on an arched bay window. Realtor.com A massage table overlooking a river in the fitness room. Realtor.com The updated gourmet cuisine. Raised seats are integrated in the kitchen. Realtor.com A quaint seating area. Realtor.com

Originally built in 1995, property records in Florida reveal that the home’s last renovations took place in February.

The estate’s facilities include a bar, a fitness area, a massage room, an integrated grill and a swimming pool.

The large living room. A wider view of the open floor plan with a coffered ceiling with three-dimensional fiberboard. Realtor.com A large wood-paneled desk with built-in shelving. Realtor.com The fitness area. A pool table is located next to the bar. Realtor.com

The master suite has a balcony that overlooks the Loxahatchee River and a master bathroom that includes a whirlpool tub, spa, and separate tub and shower.

The master bedroom is located on the lower level and has a fireplace with a tray on the ceiling. Realtor.com The whirlpool tub in the master bathroom. Realtor.com One of six bedrooms on the second level which opens onto a balcony. Realtor.com Another quaint and modestly designed bedroom. Realtor.com An aerial view of the house. Realtor.com

Since January, most of the Trump family have moved to Florida.

Ivanka and Jared recently moved to Miami, where they signed a one-year lease on a luxury condo in Miami Beach.

Their condo is temporary until the house on their $ 32 million land they bought on Indian Creek Island is completed.

Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump are staying at their Mar-a-lago residence in Palm Beach, approximately 20 miles from Trump Jr.’s new workspace.

