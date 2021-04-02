Chinese ASEAN diplomacy pushes back US ‘encirclement’

SHANGHAI – China supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ efforts to resolve Myanmar’s crisis and deepen ties with its neighbors, in a diplomatic blitz presented by state media as a response ” very easy ”to American pressure.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Friday and was due to meet with Filipino Teodoro Locsin the same day, after successive meetings with Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore on Wednesday and Hishammuddin Hussein of Malaysia on Thursday.

Wang this week declared Beijing’s support for a special summit of ASEAN leaders on Myanmar, a member of the violent bloc – an idea pushed by Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

“China strongly supports ASEAN-led efforts to promote peace talks and supports the timely holding of a special leaders’ meeting to arbitrate [in Myanmar]Wang, state broadcaster CCTV, reported Thursday.

Wang’s statement came in parallel with his meeting with Hishammuddin in Fujian, a southern province. At a press conference, Malaysian Foreign Minister said his government believes “China can work with ASEAN to play a meaningful and constructive role … to restore democracy” in Myanmar after the coup of military state of February 1.

On the eve of his visit, Hishammuddin had spoken by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – a call he described as “great”. He seemed equally excited about Malaysia’s relationship with China.

“You will always be my older brother,” he told Wang, who agreed, “We are brothers”.

China’s diplomacy has come to the fore since the tense meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials in Alaska. © Reuters

Malaysia and China have established a high-level committee on post-COVID-19 cooperation, which, Hishammuddin said, “would provide political guidance for all aspects” of the relationship. This should include trade and investment, food security, science and technology, travel arrangements and projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

On the trade side, Beijing agreed to allow imports of Malaysian red palm oil, which did not meet China’s color specification standards. This is seen as a victory for Malaysia, whose struggling economy relies heavily on commodities.

China, meanwhile, is taking a stronger stance in the Malaysian pharmaceutical market, with a plan to bottle COVID-19 vaccines in the Southeast Asian country, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy. in Malaysia. This will make Malaysia the second-largest Chinese vaccine production base in the region, after Indonesia, and follows an agreement China struck last week to manufacture millions of doses of Sinopharm vaccine in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreements suggest growing acceptance of Chinese vaccines, which have yet to penetrate developed countries like the United States and Australia. China and Malaysia have also agreed in principle to mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” – envisioned digital health certificates that would facilitate travel.

Wang’s meeting with Hishammuddin has been part of a Chinese diplomatic offensive since the tense meeting with Blinken in Alaska last month.

Wang received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 23 before flying off to visit six Middle Eastern countries last week, while his colleague Defense Minister Wei Fenghe visited four states in the Middle East. ‘Eastern Europe. Wang on Wednesday “exchanged views on regional and international developments” with Singapore’s Balakrishnan, according to the city-state’s foreign ministry.

In an editorial Thursday, the Chinese Communist Party-affiliated tabloid Global Times said China was overcoming US attempts to “surround it.”

“The only thing we can probably say is that it is actually very easy to break the so-called American encirclement, or in other words, to create circles around China is a false proposition put forward by those who think too much of themselves “. writes the Global Times.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is actively renewing alliances in Europe and Asia, while blaming Beijing for allegations of human rights violations involving Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

And the United States, Japan, India and Australia have made their Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, a centerpiece of cooperation to counter China’s maritime ambitions.

But the government of Chinese President Xi Jinping seems eager to show that it is far from isolated.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Marsudi tweeted on Friday that she had had “candid and very productive” talks with Wang “on regional geopolitical developments (Myanmar and Indo-Pacific), as well as on vaccine cooperation “. His delegation included Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi and Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, reflecting the potential role of China in the dynamics of economic revitalization of Jakarta.

During a virtual press conference, Marsudi said the talks had positioned Indonesia as a “vaccination center” in Southeast Asia. “This idea is still in its early stages, but what we are proposing includes cooperation to strengthen research on vaccine development, develop the raw materials industry and increase national vaccine production capacity,” he said. she declared.

For his part, Lutfi revealed that the two countries have set a new goal of tripling bilateral trade to $ 100 billion over the next three years. SOE Archipelago Minister Thohir also confirmed that a Chinese consortium including Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, will invest $ 5 billion in an Indonesian battery company to power electric vehicles.

Philippine Foreign Minister Locsin’s meeting with Wang will be overshadowed by the recent intrusion of Chinese maritime “militia” ships into the contested waters of the South China Sea. But a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry played down the dispute on Thursday, saying it was “quite normal for Chinese fishing boats to take shelter” on a reef in the region.

The spokeswoman also put diplomatic outreach in Manila against the backdrop of strained relations with unnamed powers. “Some forces are standing still in their attempt to drive a wedge between China and the Philippines,” she said. “We are sure that the Philippines can distinguish fact from error and will not fall for their towers.

Like the meeting with Russian Lavrov in Guizhou, southern China, Wang’s talks with ASEAN ministers in Fujian are all taking place far from the capital, as the government seeks to value the economic development of rural provinces.

The same will be true for another meeting on Saturday, when the foreign minister welcomes his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong to the Fujian city of Xiamen.

Additional reporting by P Prem Kumar and Shotaro Tani.