President Jokowi exhibits pre-designed state palace for new capital





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo shows off his pre-conception National palace of The new capital to be built in East Kalimantan. The pre-design was distributed by the president Jokowi via a video shared via the @Jokowi Twitter account. “One of the proposals for the design of iconic buildings in the new capital is the Nyoman Nuarta State Palace,” President Jokowi said on Friday (02/04/2021). Read also: The construction of a new capital will be marked by the inauguration of the new presidential palace As for the video, there is the State Palace building surrounded by various green trees which create an environment new capital feels cool. The environment of the New State Palace is also surrounded by rivers and large green spaces. One of the proposed projects for iconic buildings in the country’s new capital was the Nyoman Nuarta State Palace. I look forward to hearing from all of you on the pre-design. I hope this State Palace will be the pride of the nation and reflect the progress of the nation. pic.twitter.com/IHoyE0uLQZ – Joko Widodo (@jokowi) April 2, 2021 The buildings surrounding the State Palace in the new capital also look modern with built-in transport. President Jokowi hopes that the State Palace will be the pride of the nation and, at the same time, can reflect the progress of the nation. Also read: Palace design leaks in the new capital, which are expected to be built this year The Head of State also hopes that all people will be able to make their contribution from the pre-conception exposed. “With these contributions, I will invite architects and other experts to enrich the pre-design to become the basis for the design of the State Palace,” Jokowi said. The project to build a new capital in East Kalimantan continues. Minister of National Development Planning / Head of Bappenas, Suharso Monoarfa said: revolutionary the construction of a new capital will be carried out as soon as possible. Also read: The government asked to involve architects to design a state palace in the new capital







