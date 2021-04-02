Donald Trumps’ former bodyguard in Scotland says he never reimbursed 95 for McDonalds cheeseburgers





Donald Trumps’ former bodyguard said the former President of the United States still owed him over $ 130 (94) for McDonalds cheeseburgers.

Kevin McKay, who worked for Mr Trump in Scotland for five years until 2012, said he bought 20 cheeseburgers and fries for the future president in 2008 after a visit to the Aberdeenshire site where his golf course Trump International was then built.

Mr McKay said the 45th US President told him he would refund the money, but never did.

For much of the time I worked for him, I thought he would say, Kevin, here is this money I owe you, but that didn’t happen, Mr McKay, 50, told MailOnline.

I thought he was a good guy when I started working for him, but I guess, as we’ve all seen, he’s not a man of his word.

The former bodyguard, who earns around 2,000 a month, said Mr Trump asked to stop at McDonalds to order fast food for the flight back to New York.

We were in a convoy of six obscured Range Rovers with around 15 men in suits inside, so there must have been some shocked expressions as we pulled into the parking lot, Mr McKay said.

Mr Trump apparently would not have UK currency with him, so he asked his then bodyguard to present the money to him.

I said, sure, and got everyone on order about 20 cheeseburgers and fries with about 10 or 15 Coke, Mr McKay said.

I think Mr. Trump ordered two cheeseburgers with fries and a diet coke which was his usual order and he always wanted McDonalds to take him on the private jet.

It cost me about $ 95 in total and Mr. Trump told me, you will get it back.

I never heard of it again afterwards. I should have asked him for money, but I brushed him under the rug at the time.

Mr. Trump, who recently launched a website in an attempt to rewrite the history of his presidency, is famous for fast food.

The former president ate McDonalds to avoid being poisoned, according to Michael Wolff’s explosive book, Fire and Fury, and invested a whopping $ 3,000 from Quarter Pounders, Big Macs and Whoppers for the football team at Clemson University at the White House in 2019.

