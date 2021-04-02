Pakistan to help Saudi government replicate Prime Minister Imran Khans’ green initiatives: Amin





ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP): Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Friday called the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and expressed interest in learning from Pakistani about various green initiatives launched in the part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for clean green Pakistan.

The exchange of views focused on bilateral cooperation and joint work for the implementation of the various green initiatives of the current Saudi government, including the 10 billion tree planting program and the ecosystem restoration initiative, a Climate Change Ministry spokesman Muhammad Saleem Shaikh said in a press release on the bilateral meeting. held at the Ministry of Climate Change.

The two sides agreed and expressed their strong determination to further strengthen the strong and long-standing brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia by jointly working on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans’ vision of a United Kingdom of Saudi Arabia green and climate resilient through cooperation and collaboration, he added.

The Saudi envoy told the Prime Minister’s Assistant Malik Amin Aslam that the Saudi government highly appreciates the inspiring vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is impressed with the Clean Green Pakistan program and the various green projects launched within the framework. of this vision,

in particular one of the world’s most ambitious 10 billion post-tsunami tree planting project (TBTTP), the Ecosystem Restoration Initiative for Promoting Nature-Based Solutions, the Protected Areas Initiative for the conservation and protection of wildlife areas sensitive to the environment and rich in biodiversity.

During the meeting, the Saudi envoy proposed on behalf of the Saudi government to sign a memorandum of understanding with the climate change ministry for enhanced bilateral collaboration in the sectors of environment, climate change, renewable energy and forestry to promote Pakistan’s green initiatives Saudi Arabia, the prime minister’s assistant said.

We are very honored to receive the offer to sign an agreement with the Saudi government to expand bilateral fraternal ties in the fields of forestry, environment, ecosystem restoration, renewable energy, conservation. water and rainwater harvesting and we will definitely sign the MoU after the green light from Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Malik Amin Aslam.

Explaining the Saudi government’s offer, the assistant prime minister said the Saudi envoy indicated that the Saudi government was interested in working with the climate change ministry, especially in regions of Pakistan, which recently launched the Olive Tree Tsunami Initiative and the National Beekeeping Program and intends to replicate the initiatives in Saudi Arabia in various fields.

Malik Amin Aslam also asked Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki to send the contrys technical team to visit regions of the country, where the various green initiatives are being implemented by the climate change ministry in collaboration with provincial governments, which could then enable the technical team to help the Saudi government effectively design its own green initiatives and implement them in partnership with local communities.

While explaining the details of Pakistani green projects implemented under the environmental leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Assistant Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam told the Saudi Ambassador that the climate change ministry is implementing several programs and flagship projects of world renown in technical support with the international. United Nations organizations, including UNDP and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Bank.

The world’s largest reforestation program of 10 billion tree plantations after the tsunami, the Clean Green Pakistan program, the national beekeeping program, the national olive tree tsunami project, the ecosystems and the Protected Areas Initiative are now being successfully implemented in consultation and coordination with international organizations to achieve the environment. sustainability and climate resilience through the initiative, he explained.

He further informed the Ambassador that another ambitious Protected Areas Initiative (PAI) launched last year under the Green Pakistan umbrella program aims to conserve and promote nature-based solutions and the creation of 5,000 additional green jobs for community members in protected areas.

The ambitious PAI was mainly being implemented at an accelerated pace to increase the coverage of the country’s protected areas from 13% to 15% by 2023 and create 5,000 green jobs across the country, explained Malik Amin Aslam.

While praising more, the Saudi ambassador said that the post-Covid-19 green economic stimulus initiative led by Prime Minister Imran Khan named the Green Stimulus Initiative for the creation of green jobs for people made unemployed. after the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, reforestation and nature conservation along with protection programs and something wonderful that the Saudi government wants to learn and replicate in the country are building resilience against the negative fallout from climate change in the sectors of health, education, water, energy, agriculture, food security and energy.

At the same time, the two sides are firmly committed to working together on all fronts to combat the adverse consequences of the global health crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic and global warming in various socio-economic sectors of the two brotherly Islamic countries. climate change ministry spokesman Saleem Shaikh said.

protection and resilience to climate change through mitigation and adaptation initiatives in socio-economic sectors vulnerable to the climate of the country.

