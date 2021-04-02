Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend US President Biden’s climate summit, India News News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the two-day virtual climate change summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. Washington has invited 40 countries to the summit, which will be held April 22-23. In South Asia, Indian Prime Minister Lotay Tshering of Bhutan and Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh were invited, with the notable absence of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Confirming Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the summit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “President Biden of the United States has invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the climate leaders summit that will take place virtually … The Prime Minister welcomed President Biden’s initiative and accepted the invitation. “. The Summit will once again bring together the US-led Forum of Major Energy and Climate Economies, which brings together 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP. This is the second time that the two leaders will participate in a virtual meeting. In March, the two leaders gathered for the first virtual Quad Summit. Ahead of the summit, U.S. Presidential Special Climate Envoy John Kerry will be in India April 5-8. John Kerry will be the second senior official in the Biden administration to visit India in the past month. The month of March saw the visit of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Arindam said: “The purpose of the visit will be to discuss the upcoming summit of climate leaders and climate issues in general in the context of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos