The Sino-Iranian pact changes the game

When China and Iran, two of the main adversaries of the United States in the contemporary world situation, enter into a 25-year strategic pact, there is no point in cutting your hair and speculating whether development is affecting American strategies.

Of course, it is. The West Asian region is entirely devoted to geopolitics, from oil and jihad to the petrodollar.

The region has served as a crossroads of empires for centuries between Europe and Asia. And in modern history, foreign intruders have confused poignant new realities, failed states, humiliated peoples, crippled economies, extreme inequality and poverty, devastated environments, plundered resources, conflicting geographies and a violent radicalism.

The historic China-Iran agreement signed on March 27 in Tehran during the visit of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has been under negotiation since Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 2016 visit to Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif’s numerous visits to China in recent years have demonstrated the great importance Tehran attaches to the negotiations leading up to the official signing ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, which also marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between these two civilizations. 21st century states that have experienced vast historical continuity and cultural unity in a vast geographic region across millennia.

The text of the approved document has not yet been released into the public domain, but generally speaking we can glean from thejoint statementpublished on March 27 that the agreement reached during his visit to increase bilateral trade to US $ 600 billion over the next decade has been implemented.

In fact, the joint statement begins by invoking the visit of Xis.

Two additional documents signed by the two countries relate to the Memorandum of Understanding on the Joint Promotion of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and the Memorandum of Understanding on Capacity Building and industrial and mining investments, whereby the two sides will expand cooperation and mutual investments in various fields, including transport, railways, ports, energy, industry, trade and services.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tehran on January 23, 2016.

The joint statement says that given their relative economic advantages, the two sides will strengthen their cooperation in the field of energy. Iran will supply oil and gas to China, while the Chinese side will consider financing and investing in upstream and downstream projects of energy industries in Iran.

Once again, wide-ranging economic cooperation is envisaged covering investment and trade exchanges, banking, financing, mining, transport, communications, space, manufacturing industries, port development. , modernization and expansion of Iranian rail networks, introduction of express rail systems in Iran. , agriculture, water resources, environmental protection, food security, fight against desertification, water desalination, use of nuclear energy, etc.

A bilateral memorandum of understanding on strengthening investment cooperation is devoted to this aspect and to the exchange of know-how and technology.

Yet the scope of the pact far transcends trade and investment. A Chinese state media commentator noted: As it stands, this deal will totally disrupt the dominant geopolitical landscape in the West Asian region, which has been under US hegemony for so long.

The joint statement says that the comprehensive strategic partnership means a major agreement in all areas of bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

He adds: Currently, the regional and international situation is undergoing profound and complex changes. In such circumstances, the two sides underline the importance of cooperation among developing countries on international affairs and are determined to make joint efforts to bring peace, stability and development to the region and to the world in general.

Interestingly, the joint statement underlines that China attaches importance to Iran’s effective role as a regional power and positively assesses Iran’s role in the activities carried out within the framework of the Cooperation Organization of Shanghai and supports Iran’s candidacy for full membership in the Organization.

Of course, this is a way of telling the world that China does not accept Iran’s isolation from the world community. One can imagine that China and Russia are on the same wavelength.

The United States has been instrumental in providing a raison dtre for such a pact. Neither China nor Iran expects goodwill from the United States. They perceive that the contradictory state of mind in America is only hardening under the watchful eye of President Joe Bidens.

As for Tehran, he no longer gives any hope that Biden will revive the JCPOA or lift the sanctions anytime soon. Thus, without a doubt, pushing back on US unilateralism and sanctions is a leitmotif of the Sino-Iranian strategic partnership.

China’s interest lies in the generalization of this leitmotif to embrace its relations with the states of the region as a whole. Wangs’ regional tour covered Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, United Arab Emirates and Oman. The fact that he traveled to Iran via Saudi Arabia is both symbolic and of great significance.

To hismeeting in RiyadhOn March 24, along with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Wang said China supports Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, national dignity, security and stability, and opposes interference in the internal affairs of Saudi Arabia under any pretext.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on March 24, 2021.

Prince Mohammed said in response that China’s rise was conducive to global peace, stability and prosperity, as well as more balanced global development.

The Crown Prince expressed hope that the two countries will strengthen counterterrorism and security cooperation to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level. Above all, the Crown Prince said Saudi Arabia strongly supports China’s legitimate position on Xinjiang and Hong Kong-related issues, opposes interference in China’s internal affairs under any pretext and rejects the attempt of certain parties to sow dissension between China and the Islamic world.

Put simply, Saudi Arabia has undermined the current US campaign against China over Xinjiang. It’s a snub to the Biden administration. In fact, Wangs’ regional tour is a testament to the reality on the ground that there are no takers for America’s rants against China.

States in the region feel the United States is being driven by a simmering rivalry over a burgeoning China, poised to overtake it in the near future as the world’s number one superpower. They refuse to take sides in the rivalry.

The salience is here: China has introduced, after careful assessment of power dynamics in West Asia, some common principles that are also applicable across the region to serve as the basis for its relations with countries in the region.

The unspoken goal is to encourage states in the region to switch to independent foreign policies, shaking off the yoke of the West, especially US hegemony. But the Chinese method of achieving this is radically different from the coercive and often violent tactics that Western powers have traditionally adopted in the region.

Turkish President Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, walk past honor guards during an official welcome at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in a file photo.

China has absolutely no interest in using coercion as an instrument of persuasion, even with Turkey, which has a vocal Uyghur diaspora, which staged a protest when Wang visited.

During the meeting with Wang, President Recep Tayyip Erdoganunderlined the deep interest of the turkeysstrengthening mutual trust, promoting synergy between Chinas Belt and Road Initiative and Turkey’s Central Corridor plan, strengthening cooperation in areas such as interconnection and intercommunication, construction of infrastructure and investments, seeking a more balanced development of bilateral trade and encouraging settlement in local currency. Rather, China offers equal relations.

Erdogan also expressed Turkey’s appreciation for China’s five-point initiative to ensure security and stability in the Middle East and its willingness to deepen communication and coordination with China on regional affairs. regional states are gaining ground.