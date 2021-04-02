The undisputed establishment of Pakistan and the ‘conditions’ attached to it





After thirty-three years of musical travel and conquering millions of hearts around the world, one of Pakistan’s most acclaimed musical groups and My Favorite Strings have been disbanded. They took to social media to announce and fans, myself included, had to deal with sudden nostalgic sadness.

The ropes dissolved after thirty-three years, but there are ropes in the country that are still intact after seven decades. The strings of the status quo are tightly held by the powerful establishment of this country. And the manifestation of this is reiterated by the events that have unfolded in recent weeks.

Politics in Pakistan is not defined by dignity, integrity and commitment, but rather by the winds of interests and where they carry the political class. The strings remain in the hands of the powerful establishments, each string maintaining the pressure on sensitive parts of the political class.

Since the introduction of a third on the political horizons in the country and the growing political polarization, sensitivities have increased.

Why was the PDM formed?

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Imran Khan won the 2018 general election and spawned new political controversy.

The main parties, notably PML N, PPP and JUI-F, were unwilling to accept the opposition benches in the National Assembly and began to propagate the establishment-rigging conspiracy.

With the sword of accountability hovering over their heads and Imran Khan broadcasting his accountability campaign against these parties, the political confrontation has heightened.

The main political rivals of the past, whose leaders convicted of corruption and their trials have been taken over by the courts, have started to draw closer to each other. These great political rivals were not happy to see a new string tied by the circles of power to establish a third major political force in the country.

So, they began to line up to save their interests by apparently fighting to break free from the strings of the establishment.

The previously popular pro establishment parties have now started to become revolutionaries. Using growing political polarization in the country, they began to propagate their anti-status quo and far-reaching ideas.

Desperation led them to organize an all-party (opposition) conference in September 2020. The APC was organized by the PPP and ended with the announcement of a ten-party alliance of opposition, including PML-N, PPP and JUI-F under the name of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Hopes rushed

JUI-F’s Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was elected its president and the apparent agenda of the PDM was set to restore democracy to Pakistan in its true sense and hold the powerful establishment to account to democratic forces.

PDM began its turmoil in the following months by organizing large rallies across the country. The way its leaders have propagated their contempt for the establishment and government they see as chosen rather than elected and pledged their resolve for democracy really got me thinking: will the shackles finally break and will the chains break?

But the events that unfolded from March 2021 made me rethink my above statement. The Establishment has proven once again that the strings are held intact more powerfully than ever before.

The Senate debacle

The senatorial elections held on March 3 revealed a new political dilemma in the country. The PDM alliance unexpectedly won the general seat of the Senate of the National Assembly against the majority of the government alliance.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani has beaten government candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and it shakes the government of Pakistan as if a string is being pulled by the powerful establishment.

As a result of the senatorial elections and the political turmoil that arose, Prime Minister Imran Khan had to vote of confidence and he was able to get it easily. And that made the PDM fall back into its rhetoric. The attached conditions were carefully controlled.

The president and vice-president of senate elections followed and the opposition, despite holding majority votes in the Senate, lost the elections. This spectacle baffled the whole country and speculation took over the whole capital.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, who defeated the government in the National Assembly, has now been defeated by the government in the Senate. Sadiq Sanjrani was back as president of the senate and the ropes remained intact.

The establishment is still the undisputed king

The PDM had announced to organize a long march against the government and to increase the agitation by resigning from the assemblies after the senatorial elections. But PPP has taken a step back and so there has been a constant confrontation within PDM in recent days.

The so-called revolutionaries again succumbed to their personal interests and the status quo remained intact. The decades-long rivalry between PML-N and PPP resumed their revolutionary goals and petty politics took hold again.

The events that have followed since the formation of PDM, abbreviated for this article, have reiterated the fact that the establishment-controlled chains are steadfast.

The personal interests and the needs of the political class in this country have made the status quo more powerful than ever. The mighty establishment of Pakistan is still the undisputed king and all the kings ‘horses and all the kings’ men are still in bondage.

The author is a physician by profession and can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

