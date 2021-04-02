Netanyahu fans hail landmark speech by Arab Israeli lawmaker

Raam Party Leader Mansour Abbas addressed to Israel in a state of the nation speech on April 1.

It was not a dramatic declaration of war nor a historic announcement of peace. Nonetheless, it was probably one of the greatest political television moments in modern Israeli history. The person facing the cameras in a prime-time live broadcast on all major television channels was not a prime minister, defense minister, or military leader. He was a politician, rather anonymous until recent months, who heads the Israeli Arab Islamist party.

Speaking in Hebrew, Abbas primarily addressed the Jewish electorate, who until then saw him as a cross between a Hamas terrorist and a clone of vilified Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His Raam party sent shockwaves through Israeli politics by garnering enough votes in the March 23 election to command four Knesset seats. With his speech on April 1, Abbas once again made history.

Since announcing several months ago that he would not rule out membership in a coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Abbas has stirred a hornet’s nest. Ahead of the election, Abbas parted ways with the joint Arab list that Raam had run with previously and which continues to view Netanyahu as the devil incarnate. He mobilizes enough votes to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold in the Knesset, crushing the common list in the process and dropping it from 15 seats to six.

The hype and promotion of his speech to the nation this week was worthy of a Hollywood star. The political right, which would normally have called for a boycott of Abbas and mounted furious protests, panted for his speech. Supporters of Netanyahus were attached to the performance of the man who heads the Israeli equivalent of the Muslim Brotherhood. They seemed in love.

Addressing the nation at 8 p.m., the start of prime-time evening news broadcasts, has in recent years become the sole prerogative of Benjamin Netanyahu. It was the first time that an Arab politician occupied this time slot. Abbas did it with talent and charm. In a matter of minutes, he had gone from being an archvillain to everyone’s favorite Arabic. The ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, the adherence to Muslim religious law, the Sharia, the mark of Israel like a bone stuck in the throat of the Middle East, everything has been swept under the carpet. Even ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties applauded in a show of brotherhood among religious minorities.

Not so long ago, in a TV interview with Ynet on March 16, Netanyahu was asked if he would form a government backed by Raam and Abbas. He said no. I promise unequivocally that there will beIt does not exist, I will not rely on them [for outside-the-government support] and I will not include them [in the government], nor in abstention [in a Knesset confidence vote of the new government], or nothing, because they are an anti-Zionist party.

Israelis are used to meaningless statements and false promises by Netanyahus. What is different this time is the simple fact that without Abbas, Netanyahu does not have enough votes in the Knesset to form a government. Period. His political life and probably his personal freedom depend on the protégé of the Islamist president of Turkey, the Muslim Brotherhood ally in Luxor, the man Netanyahus’ son Yair Netanyahu called the Israeli branch of Hamas barely two years ago.

Abbas did not mention the occupation of Palestinian territory in his speech, nor the Israeli nationality law on the Jewish character of the country, nor other explosive issues at the heart of the deep ideological divide between his constituents and the Israeli Jewish mainstream. . He spoke of brotherhood, a bright future, coexistence and the desire to integrate into Israeli society. For Netanyahus fans, that was enough. They rushed to certify his speech as anything kosher to save their leader. Will this be enough to convince the other partners that Netanyahu needs for his coalition, such as the Religious Zionist Party, is very doubtful.

Even ruling out the fact that none of this could have happened without Netanyahus’ desperate strait, the effect of this development between Arab Israelis, in general, and the Islamic Movement, in particular, and Netanyahu’s right wing , is an amazing event for everyone. standards. The political left has been talking about cooperation with Israeli Arab parties for ages.

Only last year, the Blue and White party led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz was on the verge of accepting Arab support to form a government to replace Netanyahu. At the time, Netanyahu scuttled the movement, portraying the idea as betrayal and tarnishing Blue and White leaders Gantz, Gabi Ashkenazi, Moshe Yaalon and Yair Lapid, the first three former heads of the IDF as traitors. . It’s a direct threat to the citizens of Israel, Netanyahu had raged against microphones and cameras. These are people who reject the existence of a Jewish state in Israel.

Obviously, things have changed. Netanyahu has not come out publicly in favor of a partnership with Abbas, but his fingerprints are clearly all over the developments in recent days. Some reports even claim that the speech actually originated from the Netanyahu people.

Netanyahus’ current cheerleading, albeit behind the scenes, of the very people still ideologically opposed to a Jewish state, is an indelible event. With this, he became the official keeper of the seal, for the inclusion of Arab citizens in Israeli society. In many ways, his willingness to partner with Raam is as significant as the word he delivered in 2009 to Bar-Ilan University recognizing the two-state solution. And even if his bet fails and he ends up, as he usually does, abandoning those who contact him, his actions, this recognition of Arab Israelis as part of Israeli society, cannot be reversed.

The acceptance and even the enthusiasm of Netanyahu’s supporters, embracing the cooperation between Zionist parties and Arab parties seems astonishing. If Gantz had been the putative prime minister, Netanyahus spokespersons would have blown up the airwaves with heartbreaking moans, demanding that Abbas declare, both, that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people and to deal with it. terrorist lover. supports the release of all Palestinian prisoners imprisoned in Israel and visits the families of those who carried out terrorist attacks against Israelis. And now? Now he’s one of us.

It is not known how the events will unfold. Will Netanyahu convince the Zionist religious party of far-right wing Bezalel Smotrich and Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party, to participate in a coalition that owes its existence to the Islamic movement in Israel? ? The chances of that happening are slim.

The movement has met stubborn resistance from the right, so far. Even Yisrael Hayom, the newspaper of Netanyahus’ local team, estimated on April 2 that the prime minister was suffering a moral collapse.

That being said, even if the decision fails, the political right will find it difficult to attack rivals in the future to consider similar tactics. In his struggle to escape a guilty ruling in his corruption trial, Netanyahu provided a seal of approval to those who, a few minutes ago, were seen as the most bitter enemies of Zionism and Israel. At this point, with all due respect to the incredible rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and the Abraham’s Accord crafted with the Arab States, this is Netanyahus’ true legacy.