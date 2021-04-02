China calls foreign correspondents’ club an ‘illegal organization’





China has criticized a club of foreign correspondents in the country as an “illegal organization, broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the official government line.” The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China has no sense of right and wrong and lacks principle, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday. “Less than half of the foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the United States and Europe,” she said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky. The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has long described the FCCC as illegal, the rebuke as a whole has been longer and more detailed than in the past. Hua said the council statements were made by its nine council members and without the knowledge of other members. The FCC board of directors is elected by the members and correspondents are sometimes invited to participate in the drafting process. Chinese criticism of foreign journalists has become sharper during the reign of President Xi Jinping. China regularly responds to criticism of its activities in Xinjiang, where the Western government says as many as one million Muslim Uyghurs have been locked up and forced to work. China denies the claims, saying its policies are aimed at combating religious extremism and creating jobs. Government spokesmen now regularly criticize journalists during press briefings, saying they lack credibility or complain about the use of the word “camps in Xinjiang”. Beijing insists that they be called “vocational training centers”. BBC Chinese correspondent John Sudworth recently left Beijing for Taipei. It followed government criticism of recent broadcast coverage, as well as what Sudworth said was intimidation from his family and threats of legal action. The BBC News press team said in a statement that its reporting “revealed truths that Chinese authorities did not want the world to know. The Communist Party-backed Global Times called Sudworth’s work biased. “From the stigma of China as the origin of the novel coronavirus to the claim that Xinjiang’s cotton was contaminated, Sudworth has participated in many notorious BBC reports attacking China in recent years,” he said. . Beijing last year expelled scores of foreign journalists from the country, saying most of the expulsions were in response to U.S. restrictions on Chinese journalists. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)





