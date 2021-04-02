Internal PDM divisions benefit PTI government, Bilawal warns





Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned his disgruntled allies that internal divisions within the alliance of opposition parties – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – would benefit the ruling PTI.

“I will suggest to the PDM to make decisions with due diligence and patience … divide and conquer is the strategy of undemocratic forces,” he said at a press conference in Jacobabad district, in the United Kingdom. Sindh, Friday.

Bilawal refrained from responding to PML-N’s accusation of maintaining secret ties with the PTI-led government, saying, “We have cordial ties with Maryam Sharif and I don’t want to spoil them.”

However, he reminded the opposition parties that their internal struggle will serve no other purpose than to strengthen the regime in place.

“It will be in favor of the PDM and democracy if we [opposition parties] continue to give the government difficult times in parliament, ”he reiterated.

The descendant of the Bhutto dynasty also wished a speedy recovery to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying he wanted them to resume their political activities as soon as possible so that the movement to overthrow the PTI government is gaining momentum.

Referring to recent changes in the federal cabinet, Bilawal said that despite the change of three finance ministers in as many years, the economic policies of the PTI government have remained the same. “The PTI designs economic policies to help the rich and make the poor suffer,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made his oil aide Nadeem Babar a scapegoat “for his own incompetence and corruption”.

The PPP chairman said last year’s fuel crisis was a mega corruption scandal of this government and that his party will raise this issue in all forums. “Imran Khan is changing the members of his cabinet just to save face, but we will not spare them.”

‘Free and fair elections across Pakistan, not just in Punjab’

Bilawal called on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to play its role in ensuring free and fair elections across the country, not just in Punjab.

“I am convinced that our candidate from Jacobabad [Ijaz Jakhrani] will be declared the winner the next day if the ECP blocks the government’s attempts to rig the elections as it did in the Daska by-ballot ”, he said of the upcoming by-elections.

The PPP leader said the PTI-led government had rendered the poor powerless due to its flawed, IMF-centric economic policies.

Bilawal said the country was “drowned in a sea of ​​inflation” even before the government entered the IMF lending program and lamented that even the war-torn country like the Afghan economy is performing better. than Pakistan.

“ NAB Black Law ”

Responding to a question about Shaukat Tareen’s refusal to join the government’s economic team over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) affair, Bilawal said his party had been advocating from day one that the NAB and the economy cannot work together.

He said the “NAB black law” was introduced by former (ret’d) leader Pervaiz Musharraf for political engineering.

The PPP chairman also accused the anti-corruption watchdog of pressuring his party members to change their political loyalty.

