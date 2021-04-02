GOP seeks gains in key suburbs, with Trump goneExBulletin





Residents line up outside the Montgomery County Voter Services Office on October 19, 2020 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Last year, Joe Biden increased the voting margins in all four of Philadelphia’s Collar counties, including Montgomery. Matt Slocum / AP .

switch legend Matt Slocum / AP

Matt Slocum / AP

The suburb was once owned by the Republican Party. But those days are over.

Driven by demographic change and increasing diversity, the political trends of the suburbs have changed. In many areas, these changes have accelerated in recent years as a large number of suburban voters disliked Donald Trump. On top of that, many of them are turned off by a GOP that has fully embraced populism and Trump-style grievances, and a willingness to bring culture wars to the fore.

The question for Republicans and Democrats, then, is whether suburban voters return to the GOP tent, with Trump no longer on the ballot.

The two main parties “swap” voters

Political strategist Sarah Longwell, a longtime Republican but one of the key figures in the so-called “Never Trump” movement describes the change that has taken place in party coalitions as a profession.

She says the GOP “swaps what have always been some of their key voters, who are college-educated voters in the suburbs. And they swap them for white working-class voters in more rural and exurban areas without University diploma.”

On the other side of the ledger, Longwell says, “Democrats are taking over college-educated suburban voters and especially women in this business,” while seeing declining support among white working-class voters.

This trend is having a disproportionate impact in many places where key elections are decided, such as the suburbs surrounding Phoenix, Atlanta or Detroit. Then there are the four Collar counties outside of Philadelphia Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Bucks where the change took on a massive scale in 2020, helping Joe Biden bring the swing state of Pennsylvania on the path to presidency.

Montgomery County Republican Party President Liz Preate Havey watched this transition from red to blue unfold. In some suburbs of Philadelphia, the tipping point has arrived in recent years. For others, this transition happened more than ten years ago. But Preate Havey says the change actually started long before that.

“If you look at the trends, it’s been happening for many, many years,” she says. “When I moved to Montgomery County 21 years ago, that was already starting to change.”

The reason, in part, was the increase in diversity, especially in neighborhoods and subdivisions closer to the city, but suburban voters were also consistently more moderate than the GOP as a whole. The peripheral suburbs, even more rural, have remained faithfully republican.

“He’s gone now”

In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Collar Counties, but not enough to overcome Trump’s very strong performance in rural areas of the state. Clinton lost Pennsylvania, a state she couldn’t afford to lose.

In 2020, Biden racked up huge margins in suburban Philadelphia, cementing his 81,000-vote victory in Pennsylvania.

Now the two main parties are playing on how to approach future elections in the state, starting with the midterm elections of 2022, when there will be an open US Senate seat and a race for the top governor. poster.

Preate Havey says she believes Trump’s absence from next year’s poll will help Republicans do better in the suburbs in these statewide races. His hope is that moderate voters, including Republicans and independents who simply cannot bring themselves to vote for Trump, will be open-minded in 2022.

“Now that they don’t have Trump, who people voted against because they didn’t like him as a person he’s gone now,” she said, “and so people are now leaning about the issues and things that will affect them someday. -day by day. ”

“Parent, taxpayer, owner”

It is difficult to say whether the suburbs are experiencing a longer-term realignment. University of Michigan professor Matt Lassiter, an academic who specializes in the history of American suburbs, warns that easy political labels don’t always apply to these voters.

“I personally believe that their primary political identities are not as Democrats, but as parent, taxpayer, owner,” he says.

And while each election has its own set of questions that can dominate the debate, Lassiter adds that the suburbs have their own overlay that shouldn’t be ignored.

“The way they think about politics at large is the things we don’t talk about a lot like zoning, like school boundaries, that these things matter more locally than who they vote for every four years. in a presidential election, “he says.

This doesn’t mean that suburban voters don’t have strong opinions in national elections, but that these kinds of local issues tend to keep them closer to the middle of the political spectrum. And that’s what gives Republicans hope that each election cycle they can attract enough of them to make a difference in close races.

Voters line up to vote outside the Bucks County Government Building in Doylestown, Pa. On November 2, 2020. Mike Catalini / AP .

rocker legend Mike Catalini / AP

Mike Catalini / AP

Aligned against the Democrats

Given what happened in 2020, there will certainly be an argument and not just from the Never Trump elements of the party that Republicans need candidates with suburban appeal. For many, it would be a centrist.

But Montgomery County’s Preate Havey retorts that in contests for president, senator or governor, a conservative who appeals to Trump voters can do well enough in the suburbs, as long as he doesn’t alienate the moderates. like Trump did.

“I don’t think the answer is we have to go back to the centrist, Mitt Romney type candidate in the suburbs. I really don’t know,” she said.

Preate Havey says democratic politics will also play a role. She points to the multibillion-dollar legislation that Biden defended during his first months in office.

“You know, Democrats provide us with a lot of far left politics. Biden is not a unifier. He is not a centrist,” she said. “And Republicans don’t like what they see on the left. And some of them are Never Trumpers who don’t like what they see.”

She also builds on history, which shows that the party that controls the White House usually loses seats midway through.

For the record, Preate Havey doesn’t think Trump will run for himself again. However, she wants him to stay involved and work on behalf of GOP candidates throughout the ballot, including helping with fundraising and making campaign appearances.

Democrats adjust to life without Trump

On the Democratic side, the challenge is to keep independents and disgruntled Republicans in the fold while Trump himself isn’t seeking election. It was a powerful motivator to stimulate participation and he may be gone now.

Marian Moscowitz is a Democrat and chairman of the county commission for Chester County, just outside of Philadelphia. She admits running against Trump won’t work like last time around. “I don’t think you can run a run in 2022 on Trump,” she said.

She adds that the Democrats will come forward on their case. This includes Biden’s record as president, but also the performance of elected state and local Democrats.

And she says she personally considers Chester County a purple county, neither red nor blue. It’s a sign that she doesn’t take anything for granted on election day.

But she admits that Trump has not disappeared as an instrument Democrats can use to ignite their own base. Much depends on the type of candidates Republicans nominate. If the upcoming 2022 GOP slate proudly holds up the Trump banner, Moscowitz says, “Sure, if it’s pro-Trump people running, then yes, we’re going to use Trump, I’m sure.” She even laughed a little as she finished that comment, an indication that she would appreciate the opportunity.

Comments like these are a measure of how much Trump still cares about things right now, at least even outside of the office.

Moscowitz offers another prediction when it comes to the Democratic vote: Women will continue to run in large numbers. She says they’re motivated with or without the ability to vote against Trump, and she expects them to be a driving force in suburban politics going forward.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos