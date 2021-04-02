Foreign diplomats flee North Korea over food and medicine shortages





SEOUL – Diplomats and aid workers stationed in North Korea leave in droves amid severe shortages of food, medical supplies and other essentials as a year of border lockdown with China plunges the economy of the isolated country into chaos. The Russian embassy in Pyongyang reported a “collective exit” from North Korea’s diplomatic missions in a Facebook post on Thursday. Representative offices in 12 countries, including the UK, Venezuela, Brazil and Germany are on lockdown, and foreign staff from international humanitarian organizations have all left the country, according to the post. The Russian Foreign Ministry also released a video in February of its diplomats and their families crossing the North Korean border on a hand-pushed cart. Ambassadors from nine countries, including Russia, China and Cuba, would remain and continue their duties in North Korea. Embassies in Pyongyang have reported a lack of essential items in the country via social media and other channels since the start of the year. The Russian embassy in Thursday’s post said the lack of medicine means health issues cannot be addressed in North Korea. North Korea essentially closed its border with China’s main trading partner in January 2020 to try to prevent the coronavirus. But the shutdown led to severe shortages that spilled over into North Korean society. At a Workers’ Party meeting in February, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said coal production had stopped due to a lack of electricity. A major chemical complex was also forced to close due to a lack of spare parts. Widespread flooding last summer exacerbated Pyongyang’s woes. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service estimates the North is facing a grain shortage of 1 million tonnes. “North Korea is on the verge of running out of food, and we could hear reports of starving people by May,” said Jeong Se-hyun, executive vice chairman of the National Unification Advisory Council. of South Korea and former Minister of Unification. However, North Korea could resume trading with China as early as this month. Pyongyang appointed former Deputy Prime Minister Ri Ryong Nam as the new ambassador to Beijing in February. At the end of March, Kim sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for joint efforts against the United States, and Xi replied that he was seeking to strengthen ties between the two countries. South Korea’s national security adviser Suh Hoon told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a March meeting that China and North Korea are preparing for a bilateral summit, Dong reported. -A South Ilbo. In the meantime, North Korean leaders are asking for more autonomy from the public. Kim has visited new housing construction sites three times since the end of March, according to the North Korea Central News Agency, and encouraged people to prove the potential of North Korea’s independent economy.







