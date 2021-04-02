Connect with us

The design of the new State Palace criticized, Joko Widodo will invite experts and architects to return

Instagram / Jokowi

The new capital of Indonesia

Joko Widodo clarified the design of the new state palace which received strong criticism. Joko Widodo said he would organize a meeting with architects and experts soon.

Wow cool – Recently, the design of the State Palace building on the new IKN has gone viral on social media. The design of the new palace, which resembles an eagle, which spreads its wings, has been widely discussed and has attracted pros and cons. A number of trade associations in Indonesia have even made position statements and criticized the blueprints, designs and designs of the new IKN.

President Joko Widodo Finally, he gave an answer and clarified the design of the new state palace which sparked the pros and cons. In one of the posts on his Instagram account, Joko Widodo pointed out that the design of the “ Garuda ” State Palace is still in the form of a pre-design.

Preconceived State Palace. Last year, the PUPR ministry invited several architects and artists to bring their contribution and ideas on the emblematic buildings of the new capital of the country.Jokowi wrote on Friday (2/4).

The design selection also considered various aspects. One of them is a strong philosophical value on the Garuda symbol as a unifying nation.

A number of suggestions were submitted. One of them is the pre-design of the State Palace by the famous sculpture artist Nyoman Nuarta. His proposal was filled with the philosophy of the Garuda Bird symbol as the unifier of the nation according to the motto of unity in diversity.Jokowi explained.

Once again, Jokowi pointed out that the project still comes in the form of a pre-design that can still be changed. Therefore, Jokowi hopes that in the future he can get some feedback and a nest from the community regarding good design.

This proposal, again, is still in the pre-design stage. Therefore, I really hope to have your contribution to all of you, Ladies and Gentlemen, regarding the pre-design of this State Palace. I want the State Palace to be remembered not only as a place of work for the president or as a symbol of national pride, but also as a reflection of the progress of the nation., “he said.

Finally, Jokowi revealed his intention to summon experts and architects again to discuss the design of the new state palace. “With these contributions, I will invite returning architects and other experts to enrich the pre-design in the basic design of the State Palace.», He concluded.

(week / work)

