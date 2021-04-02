Greece claims Turkey tried to push migrant boats into Europe





Greece accused Turkey of trying to help migrant boats in the Aegean Sea reach Europe. The Greek coastguard claimed that in one incident, two Turkish patrol boats “tried to push” amigrants into Greek territory.

The Greek (Hellenic) Coast Guard said that in at least three incidents between Thursday evening and Friday morning, Turkish patrol boats escorted rubber dinghies full of migrants attempting to enter Greek territorial waters. He said that in another incident, a Turkish vessel harassed a Greek Coast Guard vessel. A video released by the coast guard appears to show the Turkish boat passing dangerously close to the Greek ship. The incidents reportedly took place in the northeast of Lesvos, an island in the Aegean Sea where irregular migrants usually arrive from Turkish shores. The Hellenic Coast Guard said none of the migrants, who were carrying around 300 people in total, made it into Greek territorial waters and all of the migrants were eventually taken care of by the Turkish Coast Guard. Greece accuses Turkey of provocation “This morning, the Hellenic Coast Guard reported several incidents of the Turkish Coast Guard and Navy accompanying fragile migrant boats to the border with Europe in an attempt to provoke an escalation with Greece,” the Minister said. Minister of Migration Notis Mitarakis in a press release. “There is no doubt that these migrants left Turkish shores and given that they were supported by Turkey they were not in danger,” he said, adding that Turkey should “withdraw. and stop this unjustified provocation “. This morning, the Hellenic Coast Guard reported several incidents of the Turkish Coast Guard and Navy accompanying fragile migrant boats to the border with Europe in an attempt to cause an escalation with Greece. pic.twitter.com/lDq3VN6U3T – Notis Mitarachi (@nmitarakis) April 2, 2021 There was no immediate response from the Turkish authorities. Visit of EU leaders Turkey and Greece have long exchanged accusations about migrants attempting to cross the Aegean Sea. Turkey says Greece is committed to illegally pushing back migrants without allowing them to seek asylum. Greece denies any involvement in the refoulements and accuses Turkey of actively encouraging migrants seeking to enter Greece illegally. The two sides have previously accused each other of dangerous provocation. Greece has repeatedly said that Turkey has to take back nearly 1,500 asylum seekers whose claims had been rejected. During a visit to Lesvos this week, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson also called on Turkey to “urgently” resume returns from Greece. European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel are due to travel to Turkey next week to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on migration and other regional issues. With AP, AFP







