PM Modi shares bird’s eye view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of an aerial view of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue in Tamil Nadu on Friday April 2, ahead of his campaign rally in Kanyakumari. Along with the video, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, I saw the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the large statue of Thiruvalluvar.”
On the way to the gathering in Kanyakumari, I saw the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the large statue of Thiruvalluvar. pic.twitter.com/Mveo5k1pTa
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2021
In the video, an incredible aerial view of the two structures was captured. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial was inaugurated on September 2 by then President IndiaVV Giri. The idea behind the establishment of the Memorial was to inspire generations to come to continue with Swami. The unfinished business of Vivekananda. The official VRM website read: “The magnificent Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari is one such eternal source of inspiration. The Vivekananda Memorial as it stands today is a memorial to Swamiji and Shri alike. Ekanthji Ranade whose dedication to the work he had undertaken was not inspired by simple faith but by intellectual conviction. “
PM Modi addresses rally in Kanyakumari
While the statue of Thiruvalluvar is a large stone sculpture of Saint Thiruvalluvar, who was a famous Tamil poet. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue are two of Kanyakumari’s most popular tourist attractions. According to the Kanyakumari District official website, “The statue’s pedestal is 38 feet high and the statue above is 95 feet high with a total of 133 feet for the entire sculpture. The 3-tiered pedestal called Atharapeedam is surrounded by an artistic Mandapa known as Alankara Mandapam with a height of 38 feet. Around the Alankara Mandapa stand 10 elephant statues signifying 8 directions with earth and space facing down . “
Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the results will be announced on May 2. There will be elections for 234 seats in the state, with the Congress-DMK alliance fighting for power against the BJP-AIADMK Alliance.
(Photo credit: Narendra Modi / Twitter)
